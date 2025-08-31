7 docuseries to watch like 'Katrina: Come Hell and High Water'

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water is a documentary series examining Hurricane Katrina twenty years after its destructive impact.

This three-part Netflix documentary, produced by Spike Lee, explores the hurricane's devastation through survivor stories and examines systemic failures. Katrina: Come Hell and High Water premiered on August 27, 2025, exploring Hurricane Katrina from the perspective of those who survived the chaos and how their lives transformed as a result.

The documentary revisits the hurricane that caused 1,392 fatalities and billions of dollars in damage in 2005. Katrina: Come Hell and High Water details firsthand stories of those stuck in the city, the slow evacuation from emergency mass shelters, including the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the Superdome.

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water delivers a thought-provoking tribute to resilience while exposing ongoing inequalities that the disaster revealed.

Here are seven other docuseries to watch for viewers who liked the narration of Katrina: Come Hell and High Water.

1) Chernobyl

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This docuseries presents the narrative of the 1986 nuclear disaster in Ukraine. The HBO miniseries displays how the accident unfolded at the nuclear power plant. The story follows the cleanup efforts and the people who risked their lives to contain the damage. The show reveals government cover-ups and the human cost of the tragedy.

Each episode escalates tension while showing the heroism of simple people. The show won several Emmy Awards for its authentic portrayal of events.

The series depicts the immediate long-term consequences and aftermath of the explosion. It displays how radiation affected the whole community for decades. Like Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, it examines how authorities failed the people during a big crisis. The show demonstrates how officials' poor decisions made the disaster worse.

Chernobyl is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) The Deepwater Horizon Disaster

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This documentary explores the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The BBC Horizon documentary examines the massive oil mining accident that allowed over 5,000 barrels of oil per day to enter the Gulf of Mexico for many days.

The movie shows how safety failures led to the explosion on the drilling platform. It follows the environmental damage caused by the oil spill. The documentary interviews experts and survivors who explain what went wrong. The show reveals how corporate decisions put workers and the environment at risk. The docuseries displays the impact on wildlife and fishing communities.

It examines how the spill affected local economies and tourism. Similar to Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, it displays the long-term effects of preventable chaos. The documentary reveals how cleanup efforts took a lot of time to complete.

The Deepwater Horizon Disaster is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Hurricane Harvey: The Storm That Changed Everything

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This documentary focuses on Hurricane Harvey's impact on Texas in 2017. The documentary contains interviews with victims of the hurricane, volunteers, and Harris County officials sharing their experiences during Harvey.

The movie shows how communities join hands during the flooding. It follows rescue efforts and the stories of people who lost everything.

The documentary examines the role of climate change in making storms more intense. It displays how Harvey affected other communities in separate ways. The movie reveals how underprivileged neighbourhoods suffered more damage than wealthy areas. It documents the tremendous volunteer response from across the country.

Like Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, it reveals how natural disasters expose social inequalities that existed before the storm occurred. The documentary tells how recovery efforts favoured some areas over others.

Hurricane Harvey: The Storm That Changed Everything is available on YouTube.

4) 9/11: One Day in America

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This National Geographic documentary tells the story of September 11, 2001. The documentary provides never-before-seen footage and survivor interviews.

It shows events from several perspectives throughout the destructive day. The show follows survivors, first responders, and families affected by the attacks. Every episode covers different aspects of the disaster and its later effects. The documentary reveals how people behaved during an unfamthable crisis. The show displays how emergency services responded to the unprecedented attack.

It follows families looking for missing loved ones in the chaos. The documentary examines how the attacks changed American society forever. Similar to Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, it displays how disasters can bring out both the worst and best in institutions and society. The show displays how communities supported each other during the crisis.

9/11: One Day in America is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This Netflix documentary covers the 2019 volcanic eruption in New Zealand. The documentation shows what happened when White Island erupted while tourists were visiting. It follows the rescue efforts to save individuals trapped on the island. The documentary includes interviews with rescue workers and survivors.

It displays how fast a tourist destination became a deadly trap. The movie examines safety regulations and tourism industry practices. The documentary reveals how warning signs were ignored before the eruption.

It shows the efforts of helicopter pilots who risked their lives. The documentary follows burn victims through their recovery process. Like Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, it questions whether authorities did enough to protect people from known dangers. The documentary examines how tourism companies focused on profits over safety.

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

6) Aftermath: The Fallout of War

A still from the movie (Image via IMDB)

The documentary series examines conflicts and their lasting effects on communities. Every episode throws light on a different crisis or disaster around the world. The series displays how people rebuild their lives after huge traumatic events. It follows communities and families trying to heal from devastating experiences.

The documentary reveals how disasters result in ripple effects that last for generations. The series examines both natural disasters and human-made crises. The series documents how children are affected by unexpected disasters. It follows mental health professionals aiding survivors who are coping with trauma.

Like Katrina, Come Hell and High Water shows how recovery happens after major tragedies. The series reveals how disasters transform entire cultures and ways of living.

Aftermath: The Fallout of War is available on YouTube for viewers.

7) Fire in Paradise

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This documentary tells the narrative of the 2018 Camp Fire in California. The movie shows how the deadliest wildfire in California history destroyed the town of Paradise.

The documentary follows residents as they run from their homes with little warning. The show includes real-time footage captured during the evacuation. It displays how climate change is making wildfires more threatening and frequent. The film displays survivors trying to rebuild their lives after the tragedy.

It examines how poor forest management played a big role in escalating the disaster. Like Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, it depicts how natural disasters disproportionately affect vulnerable communities and reveal systemic mishaps in emergencies.

Fire in Paradise is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

These are seven documentaries to watch if you liked Katrina: Come Hell and High Water. Stay tuned for more updates.

