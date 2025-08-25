My Child's Romance: Cast, ages, occupation & all you need to know

On August 20, 2024, the reality show My Child's Romance premiered on tvN STORY and T-Cast E Channel. Unlike traditional dating programs, this series allows parents to observe their children’s romantic experiences in real time. It creates both humor and heartfelt moments as family dynamics unfold on screen.The format brings together young adults. Many of them are sons and daughters of well-known celebrities. They are brought into a shared house where they navigate relationships while their parents sit in a studio and watch.Among the cast of My Child's Romance are Lee Tak-soo, son of actor Lee Jong-hyuk, and Kim Sa-yoon, daughter of comedian Kim Dae-hee. Other participants include the children of chefs, athletes, and actors. Each brings their own background and personality into the mix. The hosts of My Child's Romance Kim Sung-joo and Chuu, guide the program with lighthearted commentary. They balance the nervousness of protective fathers and the excitement of young participants. My Child's Romance airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on tvN STORY and E Channel, with streaming available on TVING.Full cast of My Child's Romance with ages and detailsHere is the list of all the contestants of the dating show:1. Lee Tak-soo (23)Son of actor Lee Jong-hyuk. He recently completed his military service and now majors in theatre and film at Dongguk University. He is also known for his earlier appearance on Dad! Where Are We Going?Height: 181 cm.2. Jeon Soo-wan (22)Daughter of basketball coach Jeon Hee-chul. She is a Korean dance major. She is straightforward in nature, and tall at 170 cm.Ahlamsays @AhlamsaysLINKChun soo-wan - 22 years - tall at 170 cm (clearly genes from basketball player dad) - Korean dance major - comes off as straight forward Liked tak-soo at first impression (he picked her too). I’m sensing triangle including Shin hyang #mychildsromance #mychildrenromance3. Ahn Seon-joon (age not specified, early 20s)Son of chef Ahn Yoo-sung. Studied culinary arts in Japan. Comes across as shy and inexperienced, often relying on online tips for dating, but shows promise with his cooking skills.4. Kim Sa-yoon (20)Daughter of comedian Kim Dae-hee. Majors in clothing and textiles at Yonsei University. Her father has joked that she tends to like “bad boy” types, making her dating choices a point of curiosity.5. Park Jun-ho (early 20s)Son of actor Park Ho-san. Known by his stage name Pullik from High School Rapper 2. Balances his confident image as a rapper with a preference for calmer personalities.Ahlamsays @AhlamsaysLINKPark junho - rapper -soo-won likes him as a fan of his song -likes calmer girls clearly because shin hyang drained his energy 🤣 I found his comment so funny as it’s just the beginning Both sa yoon and soo- wan seem to be the calmer type 🧵 #mychildsromance #mychildrensromance6. Lee Shin-hyang (early 20s)Daughter of actor Lee Cheol-min. Described as energetic and outgoing. Has shown natural chemistry with Tak-soo but also expressed interest in Jun-ho, creating early sparks of a potential triangle.7. Lee Sung-jun (mid 20s)Son of actor Lee Jong-won. Entered later as a wildcard. Tall and striking, noted for his resemblance to his father.8. Hong Seok-ju (age not confirmed)Daughter of singer Jo Gap-kyung. Rumored as a possible “catfish girl,” her presence is teased to shake up existing dynamics in the house.My Child's Romance continues to air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on tvN STORY and E Channel. Viewers can also stream new episodes online through TVING.