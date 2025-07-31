  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "So happy for him"- Fans rejoice as producers confirm Better Late Than Single's Noh Jae-yun is now dating an older woman post-show

"So happy for him"- Fans rejoice as producers confirm Better Late Than Single's Noh Jae-yun is now dating an older woman post-show

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Jul 31, 2025 16:04 GMT
Better Late Than Single
Better Late Than Single's Noh Jae-yun is now dating (Images via Netflix)

On July 31, 2025, iMBC reported in an exclusive article that Better Late Than Single producers had revealed an update about one of the show's contestants, Noh Jae-yun. During the interview, producer Kim No-eun shared that Jae-yun is currently dating someone new. Notably, this confirmation came directly with Jae-yun’s permission.

Ad

What made the announcement even more surprising to many fans was that the person he is dating is not from the cast but someone he met outside the show. The two have reportedly been seeing each other for about two weeks. According to iMBC, the producer said:

"For the others, it's difficult to disclose information due to privacy issues, but I received permission from one person. Noh Jae-yoon recently started contacting me. He said he didn't meet me among the cast members, but met me outside. It's been about two weeks now. We're also very happy."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The news led to celebration among fans, especially given Jae-yun’s growth arc on the show, from being extremely shy and inexperienced in dating to stepping out of his comfort zone. An X user, @hyewon_space, wrote:

"Jaehyun deserves a woman who can understand him, who will put so much effort for his attitude, & someone who will be patient enough for him. boy deserve it!! so happy for him!!!."
Ad
Ad

Fans flooded social media with support. They mentioned that they were proud to see how far he had come. Many pointed out that he was one of the most genuine participants, known for his quiet but sincere presence and effort.

"Jaeyun willingly shared his relationship status to the PDs is so adorable!," a fan commented.
"I feel like a proud mom coz jaeyun has grown the most on the show and he deserves all the happiness," an X user mentioned.
Ad
"Omgggjaeyun is dating good for him," a netizen added.
"Yaaaay, he deserves a good and cool woman!," another one said.

Some shared how deeply moved they were during his emotional confession on the show, even though he wasn’t chosen in the end.

"This was definitely going to happen, he's a handsome guy and he's evolved a lot as a person during the reality show," an X user wrote.
Ad
"Oh so they said its been 10 months since they last filmed BLTS..jaehyun not single anymore.. he dating w noona now...haha congratulations!!," a fan commented.
"Congrats jae-yun cherish that relationship well," another one said.

Jae-yun’s journey on Better Late Than Single and why fans are cheering

Better Late Than Single was a 10-episodes reality show that followed participants who had never experienced a romantic relationship. The show aired its final episodes on July 29. Towards the end, two final couples emerged, Ji-yeon and Jeong-mok, and Ji-su and Seung-ri.

Ad

However, the producers chose not to disclose the current status of these couples. They left it to them to share updates on their own terms.

Meanwhile, Noh Jae-yun is a 27-year-old 3D artist. He stood out for his humble attitude and soft-spoken charm. He was known for being extremely shy, so much so that he once hid in a bush to avoid an awkward moment. It became one of the most talked-about scenes of the series.

Ad
Ad

Despite not finding love during filming, he left a lasting impression on both fans and producers.

The show’s creators, including Kim No-eun, Jo Wook-hyung, and Won Seung-jae, emphasized that the goal was not just to create love matches but to encourage real emotional growth.

In Jae-yun’s case, that growth seems to have extended beyond the screen.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications