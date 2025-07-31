"So happy for him"- Fans rejoice as producers confirm Better Late Than Single's Noh Jae-yun is now dating an older woman post-show

On July 31, 2025, iMBC reported in an exclusive article that Better Late Than Single producers had revealed an update about one of the show's contestants, Noh Jae-yun. During the interview, producer Kim No-eun shared that Jae-yun is currently dating someone new. Notably, this confirmation came directly with Jae-yun’s permission.What made the announcement even more surprising to many fans was that the person he is dating is not from the cast but someone he met outside the show. The two have reportedly been seeing each other for about two weeks. According to iMBC, the producer said:&quot;For the others, it's difficult to disclose information due to privacy issues, but I received permission from one person. Noh Jae-yoon recently started contacting me. He said he didn't meet me among the cast members, but met me outside. It's been about two weeks now. We're also very happy.&quot;The news led to celebration among fans, especially given Jae-yun’s growth arc on the show, from being extremely shy and inexperienced in dating to stepping out of his comfort zone. An X user, @hyewon_space, wrote:&quot;Jaehyun deserves a woman who can understand him, who will put so much effort for his attitude, &amp; someone who will be patient enough for him. boy deserve it!! so happy for him!!!.&quot;Fans flooded social media with support. They mentioned that they were proud to see how far he had come. Many pointed out that he was one of the most genuine participants, known for his quiet but sincere presence and effort.&quot;Jaeyun willingly shared his relationship status to the PDs is so adorable!,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;I feel like a proud mom coz jaeyun has grown the most on the show and he deserves all the happiness,&quot; an X user mentioned.&quot;Omgggjaeyun is dating good for him,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;Yaaaay, he deserves a good and cool woman!,&quot; another one said.Some shared how deeply moved they were during his emotional confession on the show, even though he wasn’t chosen in the end.&quot;This was definitely going to happen, he's a handsome guy and he's evolved a lot as a person during the reality show,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Oh so they said its been 10 months since they last filmed BLTS..jaehyun not single anymore.. he dating w noona now...haha congratulations!!,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Congrats jae-yun cherish that relationship well,&quot; another one said.Jae-yun’s journey on Better Late Than Single and why fans are cheeringBetter Late Than Single was a 10-episodes reality show that followed participants who had never experienced a romantic relationship. The show aired its final episodes on July 29. Towards the end, two final couples emerged, Ji-yeon and Jeong-mok, and Ji-su and Seung-ri.However, the producers chose not to disclose the current status of these couples. They left it to them to share updates on their own terms.Meanwhile, Noh Jae-yun is a 27-year-old 3D artist. He stood out for his humble attitude and soft-spoken charm. He was known for being extremely shy, so much so that he once hid in a bush to avoid an awkward moment. It became one of the most talked-about scenes of the series.Despite not finding love during filming, he left a lasting impression on both fans and producers.The show’s creators, including Kim No-eun, Jo Wook-hyung, and Won Seung-jae, emphasized that the goal was not just to create love matches but to encourage real emotional growth.In Jae-yun’s case, that growth seems to have extended beyond the screen.