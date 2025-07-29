"Kind of weird to me"- Jiyeon and Jeongmok's final pairing in Better Late Than Single finale stirs debate among viewers

The finale of Netflix's dating show Better Late Than Single dropped on July 29, 2025. One of the most talked-about outcomes was the final pairing of Jiyeon and Jeongmok. After much back and forth throughout the series, Jeongmok ultimately chose Jiyeon during the final couple selection in the library.He previously showed interest in Yi-do during the initial episodes. His decision came as a surprise to many viewers, especially since Jiyeon is Yi-do’s roommate and had been aware of her emotional journey with Jeongmok.While some fans were pleased to see the two become a couple, others felt the connection appeared sudden and emotionally rushed. The two not only confirmed their interest in one another but also spent the night together on the show's special Overnight Date segment.Though no visuals were shown, suggestive sounds and reactions from the show’s hosts hinted at a kiss. This sparked further discussion online. An X user, @aeskis, wrote,&quot;it’s a dating show but jiyeon going out with jeongmok is kind of weird to me like you’ve been hearing all about him from ur best friend and ur roommate but u still decided to date him uhm ok ig.&quot;Social media lit up soon after the finale aired. Viewers expressed both excitement and discomfort. Many felt the pairing came too fast, especially considering Jeongmok had only recently confessed his change of heart.Some also questioned Jiyeon's decision to pursue someone her friend clearly had feelings for.&quot;I don't have anything against Jiyeon but girl act better! You literally expressed your fellings for her guy overnight and pretending all chirpy and happy around her is sick!,&quot; a fan wrote. &quot;tbh jiyeon and jeongmok match as a couple. but them holding hands at the firework infront of the people they hurt? insane,&quot; an X user mentioned. &quot;From being my fav to the one I skipped every time you appeared, Jeongmok, I wish you were a better man. The show was ruined for me bcz of Jeongmok/Jiyeon. All the marriage talks etc jst looked cringe, nothing felt genuine with him and Jiyeon . Done for good,&quot; another one said.&quot;Why jiyeon and jeongmok scene feels like rushed. I mean he just confess he start to lile her and out of nowhere there is full skinship and all. Feels like singles are too straightforward nowdays than the one in relationship,&quot; a user wrote.Others defended the couple and praised their decision to follow their feelings regardless.&quot;It seems like I am the only one who is happy about this couple but that's okay. Still really, really enjoyed the last two episodes. People are flawed, I will not defend Jeong-mok and his actions but I am anyways happy for these two!,&quot; a fan added.&quot;I feel like i am commiting a crime supporting them after reading other people's opinions but they genuinely are really happy together and i can understand why they are taking some actions fast but people crucifying them is getting too much. They also deserve love,&quot; an X user mentioned.&quot;Same, like maybe they break up down the line but having courage to like each other despite you know other people giving you side eyes is not easy... I'm kinda hoping they last so that people stop thinking that when people change feelings it's always a publicity stunt,&quot; a user wrote.Better Late Than Single finale, Jeongmok, &amp; Jiyeon moments, and moreThe first season of the show wrapped up with many emotions, surprises, and strong opinions. Jiyeon and Jeongmok's romantic arc reached a high point during their Overnight Date. They spent the evening together and later shared a bed. The scene left a lasting impression on both viewers and the hosts.They reacted with surprise at the kiss that seemingly occurred under the covers. Their story may have ended on a high note, but not without affecting others in the house.Yi-do, who had formed a bond with Jeongmok earlier in the show and ended her journey in tears. She chose to remain single. The show’s final episode featured closure dates, heartfelt talks, and last-minute emotional shifts. Among the other contestants, Ji-su and Seung-li formed the second official couple.Others, including Min-hong, Do, Hyun-kyu, and Sang-ho, left the show without a partner. The remaining participants either did not find a strong enough connection or chose not to settle when unsure.Better Late Than Single set itself apart from typical dating shows. It featured contestants who had never been in relationships before. Throughout the season, participants underwent personal growth through grooming, therapy, and emotional reflection before entering the dating retreat.All 10 episodes of Better Late Than Single are currently available on Netflix for streaming.