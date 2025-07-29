“Even singles inferno could never”— Jeong-mok & Ji-yeon’s bed and first kiss scene in ‘Better Late Than Single’ sparks fan backlash

Netflix released the final two episodes of Better Late Than Single on July 29, 2025. In episode 9, Jeong-mok chose Ji-yeon for the Overnight Date round. Ji-yeon also picked him, confirming their match. The two spent the day together — shopping, cooking, drinking. Later, they shared a bed at night. Although cameras didn’t show direct visuals, muffled kissing sounds under the covers and the Cupids' stunned reactions indicated they likely shared a kiss.The scene quickly triggered reactions online. Viewers noted that even Single’s Inferno hasn’t shown moments like these.&quot;I can't believe a show about people who've never dated are doing things shows like singles inferno never do lmao. They were smacking lips under those sheets lol,&quot; an X user commented.Fans keep commenting on the sudden kissing scenes in Better Late Than Single, noting that such moments are rare in Korean dating shows.&quot;As an avid korean dating show watcher i dont think ive ever see the participants kiss bsndbdndndn,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Netflix team making sure to include footage of jiyeon jeongmok smacking lips aka kissing hshshshshs they are soooo😭,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;I's kinda wild honestly lol and wild wild if we are to compare to other dating shows,&quot; a person shared.Some viewers thought that Ji-yeon and Jeong-mok’s relationship seemed &quot;rushed&quot; and &quot;forced&quot; in Better Late Than Single.&quot;Why jiyeon and jeongmok scene feels like rushed. I mean he just confess he start to lile her and out of nowhere there is full skinship and all😂 Feels like singles are too straightforward nowdays than the one in relationship,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;I was trying to convince myself this show isn't scripted and the contestants aren't just trying to market themselves like they do on other dating shows. But the relationship between Jiyeon and Jeongmok seems forced?,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;Agree and honestly i cant stand them both (one thinking hes popular syndrome &amp; the other one acting like she doesn’t know anything syndrome) im so sorry but thats how it felt to me &amp; so they deserves eo,&quot; another fan added.Did Ji-yeon and Jeong-mok walk out together from Better Late Than Single?Better Late Than Single’s finale confirmed Ji-yeon and Jeong-mok as one of the two final matches. The contestants gathered in the library for their last pick, where they had to either choose someone or leave alone. While some backed out, Jeong-mok stepped forward and chose Ji-yeon. His decision marked a shift; he had been interested in Yi-do throughout the show but changed his mind at the last minute. That turn created a brief triangle between Yi-do, Ji-yeon, and him. It caused tension because Yi-do was also Ji-yeon’s roommate. When it was Ji-yeon’s turn, she also put his photo in the diary. Their mutual choice sealed them as the first couple of the finale. Meanwhile, Yi-do did not choose anyone! Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon’s outcome wrapped up a back-and-forth storyline that shifted in the final episodes. Their decision concluded the season with a clear pairing, rounding off a journey that started with uncertainty.The full 10-episode season of Better Late Than Single is now available to watch on Netflix.