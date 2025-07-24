"Netflix did them sooo dirty"— Fans frustrated as Better Late Than Single allegedly sidelines Seung-chan and Mi-ji with little to no screentime

Netflix’s latest Korean dating reality show, Better Late Than Single, is nearing its finale. However, viewers are increasingly vocal about what they feel is unfair treatment toward two late-joining contestants, Lee Seung-chan and Kim Mi-ji. With episodes 7 and 8 of Better Late Than Single released on July 22, fans quickly pointed out that these two barely appeared.Subsequently, it sparked disappointment across social media platforms. Both Seung-chan and Mi-ji were introduced mid-season as &quot;game changers.&quot; They were meant to stir things up, but their absence in key recent episodes left viewers confused.Seungchan is a 31-year-old surgeon who joined in episode 2. He isn’t technically an “eternal single.” His only relationship lasted 100 days. On the other hand, Mi-ji, is a 27-year-old Japanese teacher. She entered in episode 4 of Better Late Than Single with a bubbly attitude and a hope to find love before turning 30.While other contestants of Better Late Than Single enjoyed full screentime with dates and narration, the duo was left almost invisible. Some fans even joked that some members got more focus just eating alone than the new entrants, who were supposed to add a twist to the show. &quot;So netflix is just using miji for sangho’s screentime? i feel bad for both miji and seungchan. both of them look like kind people. netflix did them sooo dirty,&quot; an X user wrote.Fans of Better Late Than Single questioned why they were added in the first place if their stories weren’t going to be shown. One viewer wondered whether the production team simply needed them to complete an edit.&quot;Why do we still know nothing about seungchan and miji,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Whats even funnier is netflix be casting seungchan and miji as the additional cast but both of their airtime combined i guess less than 10mins Imao,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;My roommate just asked my opinions about the rest of the cast Imao yeomyung &amp; hyunkyu need to go, sangho stays but for comedic purposes, minhong stays to be the voice of reason, SEUNGCHAN &amp; MIJI PLS SHOW UP i wanna see more of you,&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;AND WHERE THE HELL IS SEUNGCHAN AND MIJI'S SCREENTIME???! Sangho gets more even when he was just eating alone!! THAT POOL PARTY WAS SUPPOSED TO BE HEALING BUT I GOT ALL STRESSED OUT,&quot; another one said.Others expressed sympathy for the two. The lack of commentary from the judging panel about them only added to the frustration.&quot;I feel so sad for Seungchan and Miji not having screentime for the recent episode I wa interested in knowing more about them,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;i just thought, if they're watching the show, how does seungchan and miji feel not seeing themselves on it they really did them dirty,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;1. Where tf is seungchan-yeomyung date? 2. Where tf is seungchan-minhong date? 3. Miji screentime?? 4. Seungchan screentime?!,&quot; another one said.Better Late Than Single's premise, recent episodes, and why Seung-chan and Mi-ji deserve moreBetter Late Than Single premiered on Netflix on July 8, 2025. Unlike most high-drama dating shows, this series focuses on “eternal singles.&quot; These are individuals who have never been in a relationship. These participants go through a six-week transformation before arriving at a romantic boot camp in Jeju Island.There, they spend nine days together as they explore first love, awkward first moves, and the emotional challenges of dating later in life. Better Late Than Single is hosted by Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the Garden.Episodes 7 and 8 of Better Late Than Single were centered around emotional turning points for the most spotlighted participants. These included Jeong-mok, Ji-yeon, Ji-su, and Do. The recent plotlines followed shifting feelings, late-night confessions, and a dramatic reveal about Jeong-mok’s true romantic interest.Meanwhile, contestants like Hyun-kyu and Jae-yun dealt with self-doubt, and poolside drama unfolded as tensions rose. Despite all this, Seung-chan and Mi-ji were notably missing from any storyline progression. It stood out to longtime viewers.As Better Late Than Single heads into its final episode next week, many hope the two will finally be shown, not just as supporting players, but as individuals with stories worth telling.