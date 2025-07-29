“Bro was tryna get a 2 for 1 special” – Jeong-mok asking Yi Do to keep in touch after choosing Ji-yeon in Better Late Than Single sparks fan outrage

Netflix dropped the last two episodes of Better Late Than Single on July 29, 2025. In the final chapter, Jeong-mok met Yi Do in a “Let-It-Out Date” to address lingering tensions between them.During their previous conversation, Jeong-mok clarified that he had chosen Ji-yeon, despite previously assuring Yi Do that he wouldn't mislead her. He then asked Yi Do to stay connected with him after the show, as an &quot;older sister&quot; figure.“Can I keep treating you like a big sister? Can we keep in touch after the show’s, you know, over?,” Jeong-mok asked.To this, Yi-Do replied,&quot;We should talk about that.&quot;Though earlier Yi Do didn’t agree right away, but later gave a clear answer, saying that she wasn’t open to meeting him again after the show.“I’m not cool. So I think this will be the last conversation I ever have with you. We won’t see each other in Seoul,” she asserted.This way, the conversation marked the end of their storyline. His request didn’t sit well with fans. Many criticized him for trying to hold on to Yi Do after sidelining her.&quot;Bro was tryna get a 2 for 1 special 🤣🤣,&quot; an X user commented. Icerzzx @CertiadxxLINKbro was tryna get a 2 for 1 special 🤣🤣Fans are calling out Jeong-mok's &quot;audacity&quot; to stay in touch despite having left Yi Do initially without a clear explanation.&quot;Jeongmok really thought he was something. Bi*ch sit down. Asking yido to be friends? THE AUDACITY,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;#THAT man’s audacity to ask if he can keep treating yido like his big sister and stay in touch post the show like everytime this man’s open his mouth its a landslide omg i’m glad yido clocked him immediately😭,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;The audacity! CLOCK him girll,&quot; a person shared.Meanwhile, Yi Do's response was noted for its clarity. Viewers supported the way she stood her ground in Better Late Than Single's finale.&quot;Yido saying “I’m not cool” and “We won’t see each other in Seoul” with a smile—queen behavior. 💅She spoke her truth, called him out bravely yet gracefully. I love how clear and honest she was, never pretending to be okay with everything Jeongmok did,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Jeongmok asking if he can keep treating yido like an elder sister and meet her outside but yido straight up saying her time is precious and she only meets people privately if they're precious to her, I'm so proud of her fr....,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;Not jeongmok expecting to meet yido as friends outside like nope boy not a chance not after treating me like that...love how yido shut him down right away and saying congratulations 🙃 But I won't be seeing you on the outside, why would I? Think about it,&quot; another fan added.Did Yi Do pick Jeong-mok in the Better Late Than Single finale?Yi Do in Better Late Than Single (Image via Netflix)In the final episode of Better Late Than Single, 27-year-old Yi Do chose not to pick anyone, including Jeong-mok, despite clear feelings for him. As the cast gathered on the last morning to reveal their final choices, she stepped back as a single.Before departing, Yi Do mentioned that she doesn’t currently see a reason to pursue a romantic relationship. The 26-year-old noted that she’s open to the idea in the future, but at the moment, she’s prioritizing herself. Yi Do is a geography major at Seoul National University and also holds a part-time position as an instructor at a CSAT prep center.On Better Late Than Single, 4 out of 11 participants ended up pairing off and left the show as couples. The duos included Jeong-mok with Ji-yeon, and Ji-su alongside Seung-li.Watch Better Late Than Single on Netflix!