Better Late Than Single finale: Which couples ended up together and who ended up leaving single?

Netflix wrapped up its Korean dating series Better Late Than Single on July 29, 2025, with the release of episodes 9 and 10. In the final episode of the reality dating show, Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon become the first official couple, followed by Ji-su and Seung-li. Meanwhile, Jae-hyun, Hyun-kyu, Yeo-myung, Min-hong, Sang-ho, Yi-do, Mi-ji, and Seung-chan ended up single.Better Late Than Single follows nine adults (later 11, after two wild card entries) in South Korea who’ve never dated before, referred to as “eternal singles.” Chosen from over 4,000 applicants, the cast includes regular people. Before filming, all nine underwent a six-week transformation program.Each picked one area to improve — like grooming, fitness, speech, or therapy. They were mentored by hosts, aka Cupids in the show, Sea In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the Garden. After the makeover, the group headed to Jeju Island for a nine-day dating retreat. There, they lived together and tried forming connections.Ji-yeon and Jeong-mok’s kiss has the Cupids cheering for the couple on Better Late Than SingleEpisode 9 of Better Late Than Single kicked off with Jeong-mok proposing to Ji-yeon inside the Suite. Outside, Min-hong shared with Yeo-myung and Ji-soo that Jeong-mok had never given her a clear answer earlier. Meanwhile, Ji-yeon looked uneasy about how others might perceive her sudden pairing with Jeong-mok, but he assured her.Elsewhere, Yi-do was shown teary-eyed over Jeong-mok’s choice. During a later one-on-one, Jeong-mok clarified things with her. Though clearly hurt, Yi-do congratulated him and wished the new couple well. The overnight date selection followed next. Ji-su and Seung-li also chose each other but decided not to go, and instead chose to talk about where they were currently.Ahead of the date, Ji-yeon expressed guilt toward Min-hong, but she encouraged her to enjoy the night. Ji-yeon also spoke to Yi-do about feeling conflicted, but Yi-do told her to move forward. Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon were the first to leave, holding hands. The two cooked, drank, and bonded during their stay.Back at the house, all the remaining contestants gathered for food and drinks. However, Ji-su grew upset as Seung-li, who had earlier promised a talk, instead spent time socializing. Later, Ji-yeon and Jeong-mok were seen together in bed, kissing. The moment received cheers from the Cupids as well.On the other front, Ji-su and Seung li had their promised chat. However, he forgot a key moment from their last conversation, something deeply personal to her. Already disappointed by his behavior before, Better Late Than Single’s episode 9 ended with Ji-su unsure about their connection.Who are the final couples of Better Late Than Single?Better Late Than Single’s final episode began with Ji-yeon and Jeong-mok sharing a morning after spending the night together. Meanwhile, Min-hong vented to Yeo-myung about Jeong-mok’s earlier indecisiveness. Yi-do, still emotional over Jeong-mok, was seen in tears.Later, the housemates got a chance to speak their minds through a “Let-It-Out Date,” where anyone could text to initiate a talk. Hyeon-gyu picked Ji-su once again to confess his feelings, but Ji-su hinted she was sure about not choosing him. Jeong-mok then cleared things up with Min-hong, settling the previous tension.He followed up with a chat with Yi-do, telling her she made a lasting impression. Moreover, Yi-do also ended the chat, declining a meeting after the show.Elsewhere, Ji-su talked to Seung-li about her disappointment over his behavior the night before. Later, Hyun-kyu confessed to Ji-su during the segment, but Ji-su made her stance clear. The group then played a “Choose Your Punishment” game. One person drew a card with a truth-based question, often focused on unresolved feelings or confusion.Some participants were uncomfortable but still responded, creating a tense atmosphere. On the final morning, everyone gathered for their last picks. Jeong-mok chose Ji-yeon, and she picked him back, locking in the first pair. Yi-do exited without selecting anyone. Yeo-myung also left solo. Jae-hyun chose Yeo-myung, but it was one-sided.Min-hong, Seung-chan, and Mi-ji opted out as well. Sang-ho picked Mi-ji, but she didn't reciprocate. Hyun-kyu chose Ji-su. So did Seung-li. Better Late Than Single ended with Ji-su, picking Seung-li, saying it felt like the right choice, even if she might regret it later.All ten episodes of Better Late Than Single are now streaming on Netflix.