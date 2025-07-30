"Totally unnecessary to hold hands"-Better Late Than Single viewers divided over Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon's public display in front of Yi-do & the cast

On July 29, 2025, Netflix’s dating reality show Better Late Than Single wrapped up with an emotional finale. However, one moment in particular has sparked online debate. During a segment near the end of the show, Jeong-mok held Ji-yeon's hand in front of the entire cast, which left fans divided.This came after Jeong-mok had previously shown strong interest in Yi-do. She had formed a genuine emotional connection with him earlier in the season. Ji-yeon was Yi-do's roommate and aware of the latter’s feelings throughout the season.She still pursued Jeong-mok, and they ended up being the final couple of Better Late Than Single. With their sudden display of affection, it felt awkward to some viewers.Fans of Better Late Than Single voiced concerns about how quickly Jeong-mok shifted his focus to Ji-yeon, especially considering his earlier closeness with Yi-do. Some felt the hand-holding was inconsiderate and unnecessary. An X user, @kaegrey, wrote,&quot;they better keep it with themselves . like totally unnecessary to hold hands.&quot;Some viewers of Better Late Than Single called it &quot;corny,&quot; particularly because it happened in front of those still emotionally involved.&quot;idgaf jeongmok and jiyeon holding hands in front of everybody was CORNY... doing that in front of 3 of the girls you made cry and know still have feelings for you??? OKAY,&quot; a fan commented. &quot;tbh jiyeon and jeongmok match as a couple. but them holding hands at the firework infront of the people they hurt? insane,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;attention seekers, if you ask me. lol. they act like they ain't no first timers really,&quot; a netizen added. &quot;ngl that pissed me off so bad i had to pause and go do something else pls,&quot; another one said. Others, however, viewed it as a necessary moment of clarity. They mentioned that it was a way for the couple to make their relationship official and close off any remaining ambiguity.&quot;I support it. He just had a ton of questions he honestly answered about Yido and Jiyeon needed assurance. Any girl in Jiyeon's position would feel so grateful that he publicly took a stand to affirm what he said about only one person being in his heart now,&quot; a fan added.&quot;Yes, it's a reassuring action for JY,&quot; an X user mentioned. &quot;i also just think the pd was being messy and added that cut,&quot; another one said.A memorable end to a debut season of Better Late Than Single and unexpected choicesBetter Late Than Single followed individuals in their twenties and thirties who had never been in a relationship. The mentors guided them through a transformation and a dating retreat in Jeju Island. Through therapy, grooming, and social challenges, Better Late Than Single explored the emotional growth of the cast.Over ten episodes, viewers witnessed evolving dynamics, crushes, heartbreaks, and surprising bonds. Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon’s pairing came as a twist. Jeong-mok once seemed invested in Yi-do. He later began bonding more with Ji-yeon toward the latter half of the season.Their relationship developed rapidly and culminated in an overnight date. By the finale, they became the first confirmed couple, with Ji-yeon reciprocating Jeong-mok's final pick. Their story ended with smiles, but also with questions about how their bond came to be so quickly.Meanwhile, Yi-do chose to leave alone after expressing her disappointment and setting firm boundaries. Fans praised her maturity and honesty throughout the show. Alongside Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon, Ji-su and Seung-li formed the second and final couple, while the rest exited single.The unique focus of Better Late Than Single on first-time daters gave it a fresh appeal. Though only two couples emerged, the emotional journeys left a lasting impression.All episodes of Better Late Than Single are now available for streaming on Netflix.