  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Totally unnecessary to hold hands"-Better Late Than Single viewers divided over Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon's public display in front of Yi-do & the cast

"Totally unnecessary to hold hands"-Better Late Than Single viewers divided over Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon's public display in front of Yi-do & the cast

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Jul 30, 2025 18:12 GMT
Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon
Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon's public display (Images via Netflix)

On July 29, 2025, Netflix’s dating reality show Better Late Than Single wrapped up with an emotional finale. However, one moment in particular has sparked online debate. During a segment near the end of the show, Jeong-mok held Ji-yeon's hand in front of the entire cast, which left fans divided.

Ad

This came after Jeong-mok had previously shown strong interest in Yi-do. She had formed a genuine emotional connection with him earlier in the season. Ji-yeon was Yi-do's roommate and aware of the latter’s feelings throughout the season.

She still pursued Jeong-mok, and they ended up being the final couple of Better Late Than Single. With their sudden display of affection, it felt awkward to some viewers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans of Better Late Than Single voiced concerns about how quickly Jeong-mok shifted his focus to Ji-yeon, especially considering his earlier closeness with Yi-do. Some felt the hand-holding was inconsiderate and unnecessary. An X user, @kaegrey, wrote,

"they better keep it with themselves . like totally unnecessary to hold hands."
Ad

Some viewers of Better Late Than Single called it "corny," particularly because it happened in front of those still emotionally involved.

"idgaf jeongmok and jiyeon holding hands in front of everybody was CORNY... doing that in front of 3 of the girls you made cry and know still have feelings for you??? OKAY," a fan commented.
"tbh jiyeon and jeongmok match as a couple. but them holding hands at the firework infront of the people they hurt? insane," an X user wrote.
Ad
"attention seekers, if you ask me. lol. they act like they ain't no first timers really," a netizen added.
"ngl that pissed me off so bad i had to pause and go do something else pls," another one said.

Others, however, viewed it as a necessary moment of clarity. They mentioned that it was a way for the couple to make their relationship official and close off any remaining ambiguity.

Ad
"I support it. He just had a ton of questions he honestly answered about Yido and Jiyeon needed assurance. Any girl in Jiyeon's position would feel so grateful that he publicly took a stand to affirm what he said about only one person being in his heart now," a fan added.
"Yes, it's a reassuring action for JY," an X user mentioned.
Ad
"i also just think the pd was being messy and added that cut," another one said.

A memorable end to a debut season of Better Late Than Single and unexpected choices

Better Late Than Single followed individuals in their twenties and thirties who had never been in a relationship. The mentors guided them through a transformation and a dating retreat in Jeju Island. Through therapy, grooming, and social challenges, Better Late Than Single explored the emotional growth of the cast.

Ad

Over ten episodes, viewers witnessed evolving dynamics, crushes, heartbreaks, and surprising bonds. Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon’s pairing came as a twist. Jeong-mok once seemed invested in Yi-do. He later began bonding more with Ji-yeon toward the latter half of the season.

Ad

Their relationship developed rapidly and culminated in an overnight date. By the finale, they became the first confirmed couple, with Ji-yeon reciprocating Jeong-mok's final pick. Their story ended with smiles, but also with questions about how their bond came to be so quickly.

Meanwhile, Yi-do chose to leave alone after expressing her disappointment and setting firm boundaries. Fans praised her maturity and honesty throughout the show. Alongside Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon, Ji-su and Seung-li formed the second and final couple, while the rest exited single.

Ad

The unique focus of Better Late Than Single on first-time daters gave it a fresh appeal. Though only two couples emerged, the emotional journeys left a lasting impression.

All episodes of Better Late Than Single are now available for streaming on Netflix.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications