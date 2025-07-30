"He's a red flag"- Bette Late Than Single fans react to Yi-Do's emotional scenes over Jeong-mok in finale episodes

Netflix released the final two episodes of its dating show Better Late Than Single on July 29, 2025, with much of the spotlight landing on Yi-Do. The show wrapped up with two confirmed couples, Yi-Do's emotional moments, marked by tears, sleepless nights, and quiet self-reflection, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.She had built what she believed was a promising connection with fellow contestant Jeong-mok. However, he changed course in the final stretch and picked her roommate, Ji-yeon, as his final partner. Throughout the last episodes, Yi-Do was seen navigating this heartbreak on her own.Despite her visible disappointment, Yi-Do still took the time to comfort Ji-yeon. Fans believed she showed maturity even in difficult moments. In their final one-on-one talk, Jeong-mok asked if they could stay in touch after the show as friends. Yi-Do gave a calm but firm reply, saying:&quot;I'm not cool. So I think this will be the last conversation I ever have with you. We won't see each other in Seoul.&quot;Following this, viewers flooded social media with responses. While some felt sad to see her emotional moments, others appreciated the way she remained composed and expressed herself honestly.An X user, @LilyDillyLove, wrote:&quot;Nobody seems to have picked up on it, but JeongMok has a hero complex.He wants to be with someone he feels like he's saving. The minute he realised that Yido doesn't need that, he switched to JiYeon who still struggles with her past trauma. He's a red flag.&quot;Some commented on her quiet strength and honesty. They called her words a perfect balance of vulnerability and self-respect.&quot;Yi-do is so cool she handled the situation so well and know her worth I hope she finds the man who loves her for who she is and doesn't get intimated easily,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;From crying her heart out to being straight to the point and laying it all out, &quot;Good for you; time is important to me; I want to be myself&quot;, Yi Do, my girl, is bound to find the one eventually,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Yi Do is like Haeeun of Transit Love 2 they are both hurting and crying for the same reason: MEN. please Yi Do deserve more than just a trash man...,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;It's heartbreaking to watch. Yi-Do cries, has a sleepless night, cries again, comforts Ji Yeon, then cries again. Just constantly working through her feelings all by herself. I want to hug her. On a side note, her hair is so pretty,&quot; another one said.Others felt frustrated by Jeong-mok’s sudden shift in feelings. They praised Yi-Do for expressing herself clearly without unnecessary drama.&quot;Yido saying “I’m not cool” and “We won’t see each other in Seoul” with a smile—queen behavior. She spoke her truth, called him out bravely yet gracefully. I love how clear and honest she was, never pretending to be okay with everything Jeongmok did,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;me every time yido went somewhere to cry all alone after pretending to be okay in front of everyone,&quot; another one said.&quot;feel so bad for my girl huhuhu she didn't deserve any of that:((also I'm glad that she stood on business when jeongmok was shamelessly asking her to be friends outside, a fan added.A closer look at Yi-Do’s journey in Better Late Than Single and how the finale unfoldedYi-Do entered the show with a grounded personality. Throughout the season, she shared personal stories and remained consistent in her intentions. Her emotional connection with Jeong-mok began early. Both initially appeared to grow closer over shared conversations and emotional support.However, it changed when Jeong-mok later redirected his attention to Ji-yeon in the final episodes unexpectedly.One of the most pivotal scenes was their “Let-It-Out Date” in the finale. There, Jeong-mok acknowledged his shift in feelings and softened the blow by suggesting they remain in touch, referring to her as an “older sister” figure. Yi Do, visibly hurt but composed, replied that she wasn’t comfortable with that kind of continued connection.She made it clear they wouldn’t be meeting after the show. Fans saw it as a dignified yet heartbreaking moment that brought closure to their storyline. Yi-Do ultimately chose to leave the show single.In her final remarks, she said she didn’t see a reason to pursue romance at that moment, instead choosing to focus on herself.Elsewhere, the finale brought confirmation of two couples: Jeong-mok with Ji-yeon, and Seung-li with Ji-su. Several others walked away alone. Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon’s relationship developed rapidly, with an overnight date and visible affection, which stood in stark contrast to his earlier dynamic with Yi Do.With ten episodes now available on Netflix, Better Late Than Single ended its first season with both romance and emotional reckonings.