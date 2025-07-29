“Underwhelming last two episodes” — Viewers divided over Better Late Than Single finale, with some pushing for a season 2 renewal

  • home icon
By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 29, 2025 19:02 GMT
Better Late Than Single (Image via X/@netflixkr)
On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, Better Late Than Single, the Netflix reality dating show's final two episodes, were released. Following the release, many fans and netizens shared mixed reactions about the finale. The show revolved around twelve contestants trying to find love for the first time through the dating show.

Towards the end of Better Late Than Single, many netizens expressed that the final episodes were underwhelming with how things wrapped up, as not many couples were formed through the show, and very few chemistry and love tropes were spotted. Therefore, fans argued that the dramatic effect of a dating show was missing.

On the other hand, some people loved it and also demanded a second season. Many loved the panelists and their reactions to the events that unfolded during the show. Additionally, they were also satisfied with the realistic touch it had and were happy about the ending.

Fans debated the ending of Better Late Than Single, with one user writing on X:

"Underwhelming last two episodes tbh"
Many netizens shared similar reactions online.

"i can't fully enjoy the final of #BetterLateThanSingle, but what to say cause hearts are just meant to be fickle," said a fan on X.
"Thankful for two things: that it’s over and that the skip button exists," added another fan.
"not gonna lie i skipped a lot in eps 9 & 10 bcs so much of it lowkey disappointed me, especially seungli," commented a netizen.
On the other hand, people also had several positive comments towards Better Late Than Single and its finale.

"Please make season 2 with same mentor and pd," stated a fan.
"It was a crazy ride but I enjoyed it. Thank god no one saw me when I was inexperienced cause I have realised how harshly people can judge. I hope all of them learnt a lot and are happy now! You were all really brave," added an X user.
"I'm feeling really heartbroken right now. How did this show make us laugh, get excited, giggling, angry, and then end up in tears?" said a netizen.

All you need to know about the Netflix dating show, Better Late Than Single

Better Late Than Single was a Netflix South Korean dating show that revolved around ten contestants who had never been in a relationship before. In the middle of the show, two other contestants were also seen participating in the competition through wild card entries.

Before all the contestants were gathered together, they were made to go through a six-week transformation in various spheres of their lives, such as fitness, grooming, style, therapy, and many more. These transformations were also looked over by the panelists, also known as the Cupids of the show, namely, Seo In-guk, Lee Eun-ji, Kang Ha-na, and Car, the Garden.

Following the same, the contestants spent a total of nine days on Jeju Island, and as they lived together, they uncovered their potential as partners and began to pursue one another. Over the course of ten episodes, the finale revealed that two couples were formed through the show, while the other went home single.

Couples

Singles

  • Jae-hyun
  • Hyun-kyu
  • Yeo-myung
  • Min-hong
  • Sang-ho
  • Yi-do
  • Seung-chan

All episodes of Better Late Than Single are available to stream on Netflix.

Edited by Riya Peter
