  • “Got second hand embarrassment”- Better Late Than Single viewers cringe at Hyun-kyu’s "I liked you a lot, Kang Jisu" moment

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 29, 2025 18:02 GMT
Better Late Than Single (Image via X/@NetflixKR)
On Tuesday, July 29, the final two episodes of the reality dating show, Better Late Than Single, were released. During this time, the contestants had their last chance to confess their feelings for one another and choose their partners for the show's finale.

One of the key moments featured contestant Hyun-kyu and Kang Ji-su, whom he had a crush on, going on a walk. During their conversation, Hyun-kyu finally built up the courage and expressed that he liked Kang Ji-su a lot. However, many fans and netizens, including the panelists, cringed at his actions.

Viewers expressed that it felt unserious and too hilarious for a confession. Here are a few reactions for the "I liked you a lot, Kang Ji-su" moment:

"I thought hyunkyu couldn't be any cringier but he proved me wrong...the way i got second hand embarrassment from that date"
"I CRINGED soooo HARD!! I can tell Jisu was controlling her laugh too" said a fan on X
"hyunkyu tryna be all cool and said "I liked you a lot, Kang Jisu" but all the panelist were cringing so hard and even car the garden said "see you in instagram" cos it is so memeable and he knew knetz gonna eat this up" added another fan
"Automatic shriek mode is enabled for this scene." commented a netizen

More fans and netizens took to social media to express their thoughts on the exchange between Hyun-kyu and Kang Ji-su.

"When you watch too much drama" stated a fan
"Hyunkyu acting like he’s in a kdrama with his line wth & the mentors cringing while running away OMG what a comedic scene" added an X user
"it’s so hard to watch hyunkyu and jisu final date" said a netizen
"That was so cringe, Hyunkyu ahhhhckk :(((" commented another X user

All you need to know about Netflix's Better Late Than Single and the final couples

Better Late Than Single is a reality dating show hosted by Netflix. The show brings together a total of 10 adults, along with two additional wild card entries, all of whom have never been in a relationship before. Having entered adulthood without experiencing love, the show aims to help them find love for the first time.

After narrowing down over 4,000 applicants, the twelve contestants underwent a six-week transformation program that included grooming, fitness, speech coaching, and therapy. The makeovers were guided by the show's panelists, referred to as the Cupids, namely, Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and singer Car, the Garden.

Following their transformation, the contestants had to spend nine days on an island in Jeju, where they got to know each other while living under the same roof. Following the nine-day vacation, two couples were formed while the other contestants went home without finding love.

Here are the final results of the Netflix show's Better Late Than Single:

Couples

  • Jeong-mok & Ji-yeon
  • Ji-su & Seung-li

Singles

  • Jae-hyun
  • Hyun-kyu
  • Yeo-myung
  • Min-hong
  • Sang-ho
  • Yi-do
  • Seung-chan

As a result, fans and netizens have been discussing the final events of Netflix's reality dating show, Better Late Than Single.

Aishwarya Sai

