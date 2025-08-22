7 best vampires from ‘Interview with the Vampire’

AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire was developed by Rolin Jones. It offers a window into the conflicted world inhabited by multiple immortals, who are pulled in multiple directions, torn between existential longing and moral unhappiness, and the weight of eternity. Because of its intense outlook on the world of vampires, the show has received an outstanding approval of 99% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show stars Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass, Assad Zaman, and Ben Daniels, playing the impassioned vampires on the show.

Characters such as Claudia de Pointe du Lac, who, in spite of her tragic circumstances, exhibits a fiery independence, can evoke strong emotions in viewers. Fans also praise the psychological connection of characters like Louis and Lestat. Undoubtedly, Interview With The Vampire houses some exceptional Vampires, and below are the 7 best vampires among all.

Note: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Lestat de Lioncourt, Santiago, and 5 Other Best Vampires From AMC's Interview With The Vampire

1) Lestat de Lioncourt

Lestat de Lioncourt (Image via Prime Video)

The appealing vampire Lestat is the one who transforms Louis and initiates the plot. His staged presence, acceptance of power, and morally questionable choices serve as the story's plot.

Sam Reid's portrayal in the AMC series was commended for its subtlety and magnetic manipulation, which offered a more complex Lestat than in the previous movie. His enthusiasm and dynamic with Louis were also lauded by the fans.

2) Armand

Armand (image via Prime Video)

Despite being one of the most despised villains on television, Armand (Assad Zaman) is an excellent vampire. In Season 1, the character is first introduced as Rashid, the servant, while keeping his true identity a secret from Daniel Molloy.

He adds philosophical tension to Louis's struggle with his cool, cunning manner and weary demeanour. The audience praised Assad Zaman's portrayal in Interview With the Vampire Season 2 for its emotional control and intrigue.

3) Louis de Pointe du Lac

A scene from the show (Image via Prime Video)

In Interview with the Vampire, Louis is both the narrator and the emotional crux of the plot. Lestat turns him into a vampire, and he struggles with his humanity while trying to remain human. As a victim and participant in the murky world of vampires, Louis is one of the stronger characters.

His journey is incredibly captivating due to his internal conflict and search for purpose after living for centuries. He is renowned for being emotionally honest, particularly when he starts to remember small incidents from his past that reveal both his guilt and his innocence.

4) Claudia de Pointe du Lac

Claudia (Image via Prime Video)

Claudia de Pointe du Lac, played by Bailey Bass (season 1), is a teenager who has been transformed into a vampire by Lestat and Louis. She is stuck in a child's body forever, which is a tragic situation that forms the basis of her character.

She goes on a tragic journey of identity, rage, and vengeance while trapped in a young body with an adult mind. Additionally, Claudia is a multi-layered character whose strength and determination are highly praised by the fans of Interview With The Vampire.

5) Madeleine Éparvier

A scene from the show (Image via Prime Video)

Madeleine Éparvier, portrayed by Roxane Duran, joined the show in the second season of Interview with the Vampire. She carries a quiet compassion that is concealed beneath her strength and fortitude. Louis created her as a human-turned-vampire to satisfy Claudia's need for company.

Her tragic journey from confusion to acceptance of her fate gives the bond between the three of them more emotional resonance. Her roles as a friend and a representation of forced adaptation highlight the issues of exploitation and identity.

6) Santiago

Santiago (Image via Prime Video)

Among the Paris vampires, Santiago serves as a stand-in enforcer, obediently obeying orders and showing no compassion for Louis and Claudia. His ruthless villain, brutality, and hostility towards the main characters create tension and conflict in the story.

Fans value his threat because it stands in clear contrast to Louis's compassion. Santigo's unique vampiric flair captivates audiences every time he takes the stage.

7) Antoinette Brown

Interview with the Vampire poster (image via Prime Video)

Despite not being the most popular vampire among fans, Antoinette Brown (Maura Grace Athari) is an important character who stirs up interpersonal drama in the show. Antoinette is a self-centred person, and nothing changes when she turns into a vampire except that she can now pursue her objectives with greater assurance.

Fans may not like Antoinette's unusual relationship with Lestat, but she gained admiration for her courage in influencing the evil Lestat, which is why she is a good choice for this list of the best vampires in Interview With the Vampire.

The two seasons of Interview with the Vampire are available on Prime Video.

