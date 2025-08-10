Hazbin Hotel creator SpindleHorse unveils details of new Homestuck animated project

On August 9, 2025, Hazbin Hotel creator SpindleHorse announced that the animated pilot of Homestuck is officially in the works. Medrano made this announcement at Animate Orlando 2025, as shared on her YouTube channel Vivziepop.As reported by Comicbooks.com on August 9, 2025, Homestuck might not have some connection to share with Hellaverse.Vivienne Medrano, the creator of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, runs SpindleHorse, an independent animation studio. They have teamed up with Andrew Hussie, the creator of Homestuck, to bring this popular webcomic to life in a whole new way.The Homestuck universe, popular in the 2010s, fascinated the audience with its convoluted plots, video game recommendations, and engaging storytelling. The upcoming project may hold the original's strange and often chaotic energy while also giving it a new animation style.Hazbin Hotel maker has come up with some new details from the upcoming Homestuck animated project View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVivienne Medrano and SpindleHorse's new project signals a major milestone for both the studio and the Homestuck fandom. The announcement confirmed that the pilot will premiere in September 2025 on Medrano’s official YouTube channel Vivziepop.The animated pilot trailer was also released on August 10, 2025. The pilot, when it premieres, will introduce webcomic characters, including John Egbert, Rose Lalonde, Dave Strider, and Jade Harley. While no streaming platform has been formally secured, Amazon Prime Video could be a choice following Hazbin Hotel.The all-star team includes Vivienne Medrano as Executive Producer, Skye Henwood as Director/Writer, and Richard Horvitz as the Voice Director. Toby “Radiation” Fox voices John Egbert, along with Cherami Leigh as Rose Lalonde, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Jade Harley, among others.Read More: Hazbin Hotel: Why do Alastor and Lucifer dislike each other?What is the original comic Homestuck all about?A still from Homestuck animated project (Image via YouTube/Vivziepop)Andrew Hussie created the internet fiction series Homestuck. The original Homestuck webcomic ran from April 13, 2009, to April 13, 2016, with its story conveyed through a mix of comic panels, Flash animations, chat logs, and browser games.The series is about John Egbert and his friends Rose Lalonde, Dave Strider, and Jade Harley. On John's 13th birthday, they get a strange beta copy of the game Sburb. The game accidentally starts a meteor shower that destroys the world and sends them to a place called &quot;the Medium.&quot; They need to finish the challenges to make a new universe because installing the game demolishes Earth.Along the way, the group is being chased by the cruel bad guy Jack Noir and being bothered by a group of twelve trolls whose own game of Sburb failed. The trolls, who are from another planet, become friends with the humans, and their narrative becomes linked to the kids'.The kids and the trolls work together to save the game, but things get worse when Jack Noir turns into a monster. There are more fights among the trolls that eventually result in deaths and betrayals.The story gets more complicated when the &quot;Scratch,&quot; the game's reset button, is used. The universe is reset, and new versions of the original players and their ancestors are made. A new round of Sburb starts, but the Condesce, a former troll empress who now works for Lord English, quickly takes over.The characters that are left, namely John Egbert, Roxy Lalonde, Dirk Strider, and Terezi Pyrope, work together to beat their enemies and change important events. They make a new universe and beat Lord English in the final battle. At the end of the comic, the heroes who are still alive are about to go into their new world.AlsoRead: Hazbin Hotel: Why is Alastor always smiling? ExplainedA glimpse of SpindleHorse and their workA still from Homestuck animated project (Image via YouTube/Vivziepop)SpindleHorse is an independent animation studio based in Burbank, California, best known for its work on Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss. Founded by Vivienne Medrano, SpindleHorse initially began as a way for Medrano to produce animated content for her YouTube channel. With the passing years, it bloomed into a full-fledged studio.The animation studio has created Medrano's unique worlds and characters with their partnerships with A24 and Amazon.While Homestuck is in the making, fans can stream Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss on Prime Video.