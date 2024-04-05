Hazbin Hotel: Why is Alastor always smiling? Explained

The Radio Demon of Hazbin Hotel, Alastor, has the most menacing aura around him in all of hell and also a smile that no one could beat him in. Alastor’s smile is one of the most debated topics in the fandom, where fans often come up with wild theories to solve, whether it’s just an evil grin or just a simple expression.

However, when it comes to Alastor, each and every one of his actions has a meaning and purpose behind it, which is why it often becomes challenging to predict what he is going to do next.

While fans were wondering about his smile, Alastor caught everyone off guard by explaining to Charlie Morningstar how his overlooked expression is a tool of great power.

Besides the character’s explanation, the creator of Hazbin Hotel, Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano, also decided to clear the air by revealing there is more to Alastor’s smile.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for the Hazbin Hotel. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Alastor’s perma-smile in Hazbin Hotel is a very self enforced form of ego

Most fans of Hazbin Hotel will be surprised to learn that even before Amazon Prime Video picked up the Patreon-funded animated goodness, VivziePop explained Alastor’s smile on her Twitter/X handle.

The creator revealed that the character takes this expression too seriously and believes it to be an important aspect of his whole persona. Here’s what VivziePop had to say about Alastor’s “perma-smile”:

Fun fact about Alastor! His perma-smile is a very self enforced form of ego. He sees anyone who can't hide their true emotions behind a smile very weak, and looks down on them no matter how powerful. He's not a fan of those who frown a lot! He finds temper tantrums hilarious.

VivziePop also explains the thought process behind the character’s smile and how it's more about his ego:

Al kinda does it for the opposite in terms of intentions. He does it to be more unpredictable and unnerving, it's a show of dominance for him and a feeling of completely control over himself. It's more about ego then reassurance!

A perma-smile is simply a permanent yet unwavering smile, a simple expression that is a great deal for the Radio Demon.

As seen in Hazbin Hotel season 1, Alastor tries to help the Princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar, get back on her feet when she is at her lowest. Alastor explains to Charlie about how a simple smile can become a great weapon.

Alastor sees his smile as a “valuable tool,” which obscures his actual thought and keeps the others guessing what’s actually cooking inside the head of the infamous Radio Demon. Here’s what Alastor says to Charlie about his smile:

Just because you see a smile, don't think you know what's going on underneath. A smile is a valuable tool, my dear. It inspires your friends, keeps your enemies guessing, and ensures no matter what comes your way, you're the one in control.

After this, Alastor played a major role in ensuring that Charlie emerged victorious, and evidently, his help and advice came a long way, giving Hell an unprecedented advantage over the war-mongering Adam and his angels.

Does Alastor have stitches on his face?

Discussion regarding Alastor with his stitches on Reddit on the left side(Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In Hello Rosie! Alastor reveals his menacing form in front of Charlie, which showcases thin strings of thread stitched all over his mouth.

While there has been no explanation regarding this aspect from the creator of the series, fans of the show came up with some pretty wild theories stating that this can’t be overlooked.

While some presume it to be a reference to voodoo, others believe it to be some restrictions that ensure that Alastor’s smile doesn’t get larger than it already is. Some fans even believe the stitches are visible remarks of his soul being owned by some other entity.

As Alastor’s character remains a mystery, there’s still a lot to learn about him, including the stitches. Fans can’t wait to see his return and other beloved characters in Hazbin Hotel season 2.

