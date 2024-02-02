Will there be Hazbin Hotel Season 2? Everything we know so far

After a massive cliffhanger in the first season’s finale, fans are going restless, hoping for Hazbin Hotel Season 2 to be released sooner. Over the course of its run, the series garnered a positive reception from the audience worldwide, having an IMDb rating of 7.7 and being Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 93%.

The musical comedy had a successful run, ultimately paving the way for a promising and bright future. Even before the first season’s release, before Hazbin Hotel joined the Amazon Prime Video club, the 31-minute Pilot alone on YouTube accumulated 97 million views as of January 2024.

The amount of love the pilot alone received speaks volumes about the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding the show’s potential impact in the vast entertainment landscape. Much to fans' surprise, who enjoyed the finale but were left restless with an unexpected cliffhanger involving Charlie’s mother, Lilith, a Hazbin Hotel Season 2 is indeed on the horizon.

Disclaimer: This article might contain significant spoilers for Hazbin Hotel. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 was already been confirmed in 2023

Fans who have been keeping up with the ongoing updates on the animated musical comedy are aware of the fact that the show was under production with A24 and Bento Box Entertainment for so long.

When Amazon Prime Video acquired the show, they ordered for two seasons. So, in a nutshell, yes, Hazbin Hotel Season 2 is in the cards and will likely make its arrival sooner than expected.

However, no release dates or further information have been revealed yet, making the fans grow impatiently immediately after the release of the final two episodes that were released on February 1, 2024. Given the popularity and the praise VivziePop’s show was lauded with, fans can expect the series to potentially be released in 2025 without making fans wait any longer.

What to expect from Hazbin Hotel Season 2

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 will most likely explore Lilith’s character, who remained a mystery since the beginning of the show. As witnessed in the series, Lucifer Morningstar’s absence in Charlie’s life made the audience question his fatherhood. However, ultimately, it came to light that the cunning and invincible ruler of Hell worries a lot about his daughter and cares for her well-being.

Given the events that transpired in the finale, Lucifer will do anything to make sure his daughter is happy and will even defy the laws of the grand order if it comes to that point. The first season successfully managed to shed light on Lucifer, but other characters, including Alastor, are yet to be explored. However, the second season will mostly focus on Lilitha and will reveal her pact with Adam.

Lilith, who was seen in the final moments of the episode enjoying a nice vacation in Heaven, was told by Lute to deal with her daughter in Hell. This hints that Lucifer does know about this but has kept it a secret from her daughter. With that, more revelations will unfold in the second season.

Where to watch Hazbin Hotel

While the Pilot and the first episode can be watched free on YouTube, the entire series, encompassing the eight episodes, is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. After the announcement of the sequel’s release, the OTT is expected to reveal the episode count and more details subsequently.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hazbin Hotel Season 2 as 2024 progresses.