Hazbin Hotel Episodes 7 & 8: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Hazbin Hotel Episodes 7 & 8 are scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 1, 2024. The upcoming installments will be the grand finale for VivxiePop’s musical comedy, closing the curtains for Season 1. However, much to fans' surprise, a Season is already in the works, as announced prior to the first season’s global debut.

Given the events that transpired in the latest episodes, despite getting an audience with the Seraphim of Heaven, Charlie remained unsuccessful in her quest. Unsurprisingly, one of the reasons was Adam indeed, and also the messed up structure of Heaven that doesn’t really care if a soul from Hell opts for redemption.

However, at the moment, for the Princess of Hell, it is not the disappointment of losing her chance to get her plans and vision approved by heaven but Vaggie’s secret past.

When will Hazbin Hotel Episodes 7 & 8 be released

As mentioned above, Hazbin Hotel Episodes 7 & 8 will be dropped simultaneously on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. Given the series was slated for an eight-episode run, the upcoming installments will be the end of Season 1.

The complete release dates and timings for Hazbin Hotel Episodes 7 & 8 are listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 4 pm Central Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 6 pm Eastern Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 7 am Mountain Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 5 pm Alaska Standard Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 3 am Hawaii Standard Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 10:30 am Central European Summer Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 1 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 10:30 pm

Where to watch Hazbin Hotel Episodes 7 & 8

Hazbin Hotel has been produced by A24 and Bento Box Entertainment in collaboration with Amazon Studio, making the series a Prime Video Original. So, in a nutshell, Hazbin Hotel Episodes 7 & 8 and all the preceding episodes will be available to stream for all countries, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in many sub and dub formats.

A brief recap of Hazbin Hotel Episodes5 & 6

After finding Charlie going restless over her impending goal, which was taking more time than usual, Vaggie suggested that this could be the perfect time to ask favors from her father, Lucifer Morningstar. After regaining her spirit, Charlie invited Lucifer to her hotel to show him around and also to discuss her vision.

However, an argument ensued between him and Alastor on who was taking better care of Charlie, resulting in more chaos than before. Soon, Lucifer had a change of heart and considered getting an audience with Heaven, albeit on the condition that he couldn’t join her, and she would be on her own.

The next day, Charlie, being on the seventh cloud, headed out to Heaven with Vaggie, where they encountered the High Seraphim and the other Seraphim, Emily, who gave them a warm welcome. Later, while Charlie was away, Adam paid a visit to Vaggie, threatening to sabotage her girlfriend’s plans or he would expose her for being one of his former minions.

When everyone gathered to hear Charlie’s request, Adam was questioned about what it takes for one soul to get to heaven. He responded by stating three things: “Act selfless, don’t steal, and stick it to the man,” which confused everyone.

Hell, Charlie agreed to monitor Angel’s progress, and he was doing great, according to the checklist. Soon, Charlie learned that no one in Heaven knew about the qualities that approve a soul’s entrance, which caused a rift between Emily and the Head Seraphim.

Suddenly, Adam revealed to Charlie and everyone that Vaggie was one of his minions before he sent them back to Hell. Adam also stated that the next purge would happen sooner than expected, and he would start from Hazbin Hotel.

What to expect from Hazbin Hotel Episodes 7 & 8

Hazbin Hotel Episodes 7 & 8 will see how Vaggie would prove that she had always been on Charlie's side and was not betraying her. Devastated after learning about the purge that had been kept a secret from her, Emily would likely use her powers and authority to help Charlie in approving her establishment. More revelations can be expected that would also set the stage for Season 2.

