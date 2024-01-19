Where to watch Hazbin Hotel season 1? All streaming options explored

Hazbin Hotel has finally arrived with its season 1 after a long wait. With the pilot video released in 2019 on YouTube and its spinoff, Helluva Boss, premiering in October 2020, fans have been hoping for a full-fledged series on the Hell’s residents for quite some time.

The brainchild of Vivienne Medrano, the series has come out with eight episodes in season 1 to be aired weekly between January 19 and February 2, 2024. Amazon MGM Studios, A24 and Bento Box Entertainment, an animation studio, are collaborating to produce the series.

While the pilot was funded by Medrano’s followers and made by freelance animators, the first season has Amazon onboard. The season premiered on January 19, 2024, on Prime Video.

However, season 1 is being released in batches, with the first four episodes out on its debut and the remaining to come out in pairs of consecutive episodes.

Where will the Hazbin Hotel be available to watch?

Prime Video is the official streaming platform for the series (Image via Prime Video)

Since both seasons 1 and 2 are requisitioned by Amazon Prime, the series will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

YouTube released the premiere episodes a day before their release on Prime Video. An early access to the first two episodes was also available on the A24 app. Moreover, the first two episodes were also made available on January 12, 2024.

Amazon Prime released Hazbin Hotel episode 1 on YouTube besides select songs and a sneak peek of the first two minutes of the show. As such, the remaining episodes will be available on Prime Video and viewers with Amazon subscriptions can watch the show.

Interested viewers who do not yet have an Amazon Prime subscription are advised to buy one at the earliest from among the packages offered. While the monthly membership charges range between $8 and $15, the annual membership is $139.

Viewers residing in regions where Prime Video is restricted will need to use a VPN connected to a server in the US.

What is the series, Hazbin Hotel, about?

The eight-episode Hazbin Hotel is an animated adult comedy series made for television.

Airing on Amazon Prime Video, the show is in its first season and has been renewed for a second one. Created by Vivienne Medrano, the story follows the princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar, who has taken the mission of redemption of sinners.

Daughter of Lucifer and his wife Lilith, the soft-hearted Charlie is upset about Heaven’s decision to exterminate sinners periodically. She wants some of the sinners to go to Heaven.

To attempt that, she opens a hotel where the sinners can stay while they are on their path to redemption. She names her hotel, “Happy Hotel”. While she only has her girlfriend Vaggie to help her diligently, “Radio Demon” Alastor proposes to come on board too.

Although Alastor finds the idea of redemption of Hell-based sinners laughable, he joins in the fun and renames Charlie’s “Happy Hotel” into “Hazbin Hotel”.

The cast and crew of Hazbin Hotel

The animated musical series attempts to deal with dark issues like addiction and abuse, which has generated a fan following. Medrano has created a world of all beings in Hell, and fans have found the characters relatable and loveable.

Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Amir Talai and Blake Roman play Charlie, Vaggie, Alastor and Angel respectively. While Alex Brightman plays both Adam and Sir Pentious, Jeremy Jordan is the voiceover for Lucifer Morningstar. Keith David and Kimiko Glenn are also part of the main voice cast.

While Parry Gripp composed the theme music of the musical comedy, the song composers are Sam Haft, Andrew Underberg, Evan Alderete and Gooseworx. Creator Vivienne Medrano is also the creative director and one of the executive producers for Hazbin Hotel.

Catch all the upcoming and previous Hazbin Hotel season 1 episodes on Amazon Prime Video.