Hazbin Hotel complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The long-awaited Hazbin Hotel has arrived on television, more than four years after its pilot was released on YouTube in October 2019.

The adult animated musical comedy series is created by Vivienne Medrano, who also goes by the name “VivziePop”. The first season of the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024. As such, the series has been renewed for its sequel run by Amazon Prime.

Hazbin Hotel season 1 has announced eight episodes, which are to be released between January 19 and February 2, 2024. While Prime Video is the platform where the series lands, the first two episodes were released on YouTube and A24 app. Additionally, the two episodes were pre-released for viewers who had pre-ordered the show.

Prime Video is releasing the episodes in batches, with the first four episodes dropping at the premiere, followed by two episodes every week.

Total number of episodes of Hazbin Hotel season 1 and release schedule

All eight episodes of the show will arrive by February 2, 2024 (Image via Prime Video)

As mentioned before, the Hazbin Hotel has eight episodes. The first four dropped together during the premiere of the show. The next two are slated to arrive a week after the premiere and the last two a week later. All eight episodes will arrive in the span of a fortnight.

While the show is the brainchild of Vivienne, she's also the director for most of the episodes. However, the screenplay for the episodes has been written by many other playwrights. The release schedule for the episodes is as follows:

Title Date of Release Overture January 18, 2024 Radio Killed the Video Star January 18, 2024 Scrambled Eggs January 18, 2024 Masquerade January 18, 2024 Dad Beat Dad January 26, 2024 Welcome to Heaven January 26, 2024 Hello Rosie February 2, 2024 The Show Must Go On February 2, 2024

The runtime for each of the episodes is around 23 minutes. Every new episode of the show is expected to arrive on Prime Video at 3 am ET/ 8 am GMT. Accordingly, the episodes will drop simultaneously in different regions at different times.

What is the premise of Hazbin Hotel?

The plot of Hazbin Hotel is set in Hell, where Charlie Morningstar is the princess of the region, the daughter of Lucifer Morningstar and his queen Lilith. With the population of Hell crossing the manageable limit, the authorities of Heaven take the tough decision of periodically exterminating some of Hell’s residents.

However, the kind-hearted Charlie is upset with Heaven’s decision of extermination. She makes it her mission to drive the sinners towards redemption so that they deserve a place in Heaven instead of getting eliminated. Her brilliant idea is to run a hotel, named “Happy Hotel”, where the sinners on the path of redemption can stay untroubled.

While she has her enthusiastic girlfriend Vaggie to help her, “Radio Demon” Alaster decides to join her in running the hotel, despite finding the idea ridiculous. He renames the hotel as “Hazbin Hotel”.

While the plot takes on disturbing issues like abuse and addiction, it also presents a realistic picture of misgivings, backstabbing and chaos, making it relatable.

As such, the pilot released in 2019 and a spinoff, titled Helluva Boss, released in 2020 have had positive reviews from both critics and viewers. Even before the show hit television, it had garnered a fanbase.

Watch out for the upcoming Hazbin Hotel season 1 episodes on Amazon Prime Video slated to air on Fridays and stream the previous episodes on the platform.