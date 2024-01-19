Hazbin Hotel episode 5: Release date, where to watch, and more

Hazbin Hotel episode 5 will land on Amazon Prime on January 26, 2024, along with its next episode.

The show continues to release episodes bunched together after releasing the first four episodes on January 19, 2024. Following this episode, there will be three more to go to reach the season finale of the first season of the show. Hazbin Hotel has been ordered for a second season.

Hazbin Hotel episode 5 is the upcoming fifth episode of the first season of the animated adult musical comedy series airing on Amazon Prime and YouTube. The series is produced by A24 and Bento Box Entertainment along with Amazon MGM Studios.

The series is created by Vivienne Medrano, also called VivziePop. The show follows the princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar, as she tries to redeem sinners in Hell to get them a place in Heaven.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and advises the reader’s discretion.

Hazbin Hotel episode 5: Where and when to watch?

Charlie will continue to chase her mission in the fifth episode (Image via Prime Video)

The first four episodes dropped on YouTube on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 7 pm ET.

They released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 3 am ET. Considering that, it can be predicted that the release time of Hazbin Hotel episode 5 on Amazon Prime could be be Friday, January 26, 2024, at 3 am ET.

As Hazbin Hotel episode 5 will be released simultaneously in all regions where Amazon Prime is available, the zone-wise timings for some of the regions are mentioned below.

Pacific Time Friday, January 26, 2024, at 12 am Central Time Friday, January 26, 2024, at 2 am Eastern Time Friday, January 26, 2024, at 3 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 26, 2024, at 8 am Central European Time Friday, January 26, 2024, at 9 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 26, 2024, at 6 pm

The first four episodes dropped on YouTube at 7 pm the previous evening of its release on Amazon Prime. As such, Hazbin Hotel episode 5 may land on YouTube on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 7 pm.

As mentioned before, Hazbin Hotel episode 5 will be available on both YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

What will happen in Hazbin Hotel episode 5?

Charlie will fight setbacks to achieve her dream. (Image via Prime Video)

Hazbin Hotel episode 5 is titled Dad Beat Dad. While every episode in the series comes with its own set of twists, the upcoming episode will likely have the appearance of Lucifer. As Hell is a place that was started by Lucifer, he could be one of the “Dads” the title speaks of.

Also expected is the chaos in Charlie’s hotel as the overlords continue to create problems and keep exploiting the sinners. With the Egg Boiz back with Sir Pentious, he's likely to return to his old ways.

Meanwhile, the new-found friendship between Angel and Husk may help both of them find support in their journey towards redemption. With Vaggie determined to help out in Charlie’s mission but inadvertently creating problems, how far Charlie needs to go to achieve her dream remains to be seen.

A short recap of Hazbin Hotel episode 4

The fourth episode of season 1 of the show, titled Masquerade, was focused on the budding friendship between Husk and Angel. Angel’s boss, overlord Valentino, wanted Angel to shoot a pornographic film, for which Angel left mid-session.

Charlie reached his filming location to try to get him back, but Valentino beat up Angel and forced him to make Charlie leave. Even after Charlie left, Angel kept getting assaulted by Val and his workers, all the while filming his porno for Val.

After work, an irritated Angel got into an argument with Husk, the bartender at Hazbin Hotel. Following his disagreement, Angel left looking for a bar but was secretly followed by Husk. Husk saved Angel from getting drugged, but Angel was upset with Husk for saving him.

Expand Tweet

At this point, they talked it out and realized that their circumstances were similar. The similarity led to their bond, and they formed an unlikely friendship.

Hazbin Hotel episode 5 will drop together with episode 6. Watch out for the upcoming episodes to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 26, 2024, and on YouTube on Thursday, January 25, 2024.