Almost three years after the pilot was released on YouTube, Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano’s Hazbin Hotel made its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 18, 2024. The series has been planned for an eight-episode run, with the first four episodes released on the premiere itself.

Besides the hype for the most-awaited animated musical comedy’s return, the series also caught fans off guard by replacing the original cast members.

Surprisingly, the cast from the pilot supported the decision, despite their renewal, and professed that they enjoyed their time voicing their respective characters and working with Medrano. Follow along with the article to learn more about the official cast members of the series.

All primary cast of Hazbin Hotel

1) Erika Henningsen as Princess Charlie Morningstar

Erika Henningsen at Special Screening & Post Reception

Erika Henningson, popularly known for her work on Broadway and also acclaimed for her role of Cady Heron in Mean Girls, will be playing the protagonist, Charlie Morningstar. Jill Harris previously voiced the character in the Pilot. Charlie is described as Lucifer's estranged daughter, who wants to redeem sinners into heaven through rehabilitation at her Hazbin Hotel.

2) Stephanie Beatriz as Vagatha "Vaggie"

Stephanie Beatriz at Special Screening & Post Reception

Stephanie Beatriz, popular for her role in Fox/NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-nine, Detective Rosa Diaz will play Vagatha, aka Vaggie, who works as the manager at Charlie’s hotel. Vaggie is also Charlie’s girlfriend, and she is very protective of her. Monica Franco previously voiced the character in the Pilot.

3) Blake Roman as Anthony "Angel Dust" and The Egg Boiz

Blake Roman at Special Screening & Post Reception

Blake Roman, the rising star known for his role as Peter Guerrero in Blue Bloods, will be playing Angel Dust, the adult film star in Hell who also wants to redeem his soul. Roman also voices the supporting antagonist, The Egg Boiz, in the series.

However, his recklessness only increases trouble for Charlie in the hotel. Both Michael Kovach and Seth Atkinson voiced Angel Dust previously in the Pilot.

4) Keith David as Husk

Keith David at Special Screening & Post Reception

Legendary actor Keith David, renowned for his deep voice and his screen presence, has voiced the grumpy former Overlord of Hell, Husk, who serves as a clerk at the Hazbin Hotel. Mick Lauer portrayed the role of Husk in the Pilot.

5) Amir Talai as Alastor the "Radio Demon" and Tom Trench

Amir Talai (on the right), at the Special Screening & Post Reception

Amir Talai, known for voicing several characters in Family Guy, American Dad!, and more, will be playing Alastor, aka Radio Demon. Alastor loves fun, which is why he, too, checked in at Hazbin Hotel and proclaimed to assist Charlie, but rather for his own amusement. Edward Bosco was the former VA of Alastor. Talai also plays Tom Trench, the TV anchor from 666 News.

6) Kimiko Glenn as Niffty

Kimiko Glenn as Niffty, at the Special Screening & Post Reception

Popularly known for her role as Brook Soso in Netflix's Orange is the New Black, Kimiko Glenn will play Niffty, the maid and cook of the Hazbin Hotel. Nifty is described as a hyper and spontaneous individual who is easily distracted and excited. Michelle Marie voiced the character previously in the Pilot.

7) Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious and Adam

Alex Brightman at 73rd Annual Tony Awards - Show

Alex Brightman, best known for his work in musical theater, including Beetlejuice, Spamalot, School of Rock, and more, will be portraying both Sir Pentious and Adam.

The former is described as a short-tempered Victorian-era demon who once wanted to conquer Hell but is now checked in at Hazbin Hotel for his soul to be redeemed. William Stamper voiced Sir Pentious in the Pilot. Adam is an egotistical and unempathetic angel, the head of the Exorcists.

Additional cast in Hazbin Hotel

The recurring cast and their characters in the show are as follows:

Jessica Vosk as Lute

Brandon Rogers as Katie Killjoy

Christian Borle as Vox

Lilli Cooper as Velvette

Joel Perez as Valentino

Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine

James Monroe Iglehart as Zestial

Don Darryl Rivera as Travis

Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar

Krystina Alabado as Cherri Bomb

Sarah Stiles as Mimzy

Shoba Narayan as Emily

Darren Criss as Saint Peter

Leslie Kritzer as Rosie

Patina Miller as Sera

About Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel centers on the Princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar, who is against the idea of annual purge being the solution to overpopulation in Hell. Charlie establishes the eponymous hotel, where sinners can redeem their souls to get into heaven, hoping that this will ultimately resolve the issue of overpopulation. Despite her journey being challenging, there are Vaggie and others who will help her to achieve her goal.

Stay tuned for more news and Updates on Hazbin Hotel as 2024 progresses.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.