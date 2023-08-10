Who is Keith David? Meet the new voice behind Destiny 2’s Commander Zavala for The Final Shape, and beyond

Earlier this year, Lance Reddick, the iconic voice behind Destiny 2's Commander Zavala, passed away. Although he recorded the lines for the leader of the Vanguard up until the end of this expansion, he left a void that not many could fill. Based on the recently revealed information, Bungie has now decided to bring in Keith David as a successor to Lance Reddick in the role of Commander Zavala in The Final Shape.

Commander Zavala has played an influential role in the Destiny universe, and fans of the franchise would be really upset if the developers decided to end the track of the character. With Keith David now assuming the mantle of the Commander, the Vanguard will finally have a leader once again.

Exploring Keith David's role in video games other than Destiny 2

Wario64 @Wario64 pic.twitter.com/ZovUqoTLSt Keith David will assume the English language voice of Zavala in Destiny - The Final Shape and beyond (previously voiced by the late Lance Reddick) bungie.net/7/en/News/arti…

Destiny 2 isn't Keith David's first rodeo. Back in the day, when Bungie was still in charge of the development of the Halo series, David played the role of the Arbiter in Halo 2 and Halo 3. Not just that, he's also been a part of the Saints Row franchise, where he's voiced Julius Little in the first two titles. In Saints Row IV, David voiced himself.

Apart from the aforementioned titles, he's also played the role of Captain David Anderson in the Mass Effect series, something which is very much appreciated by the fans of the franchise. Following the announcement of his voicing Commander Zavala in Destiny 2, players took to Twitter to congratulate Bungie on making such a wonderful choice.

Following the announcement, here's what Keith David had to say,

“I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala. Lance captured the character's sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work.”

In their blog post, Bungie announced that the lines Lance Reddick had already recorded for the two remaining seasons in Destiny 2 Lightfall will remain untouched.

While the future of the franchise is still unknown, fans are of the opinion that Bungie has made the correct choice to voice Commander Zavala as the Vanguard aims to travel, with boldness, to the stars.