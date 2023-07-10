"Last lines I ever recorded with Lance": Destiny 2 community reacts as game dev confirms final recording for Zavala

Destiny 2 community still mourns the loss of one of the best artists the game ever got. Lance Reddick, known worldwide as a renowned actor and voice actor, passed away on March 17. While the community and game devs still recover from the loss, Bungie's senior narrative director confirms some of the last lines he recorded with the profound actor.

According to Robert Brooks, the radio conversation between Sloane and Zavala on June 27 reset were the final lines he recorded with Lance Reddick. However, readers should note that this does not mean they were the final words by any means, as Zavala might still have lines in the upcoming seasons and The Final Shape.

With Zavala being one of the game's central characters, Lance Reddick's voice greatly impacted the player base for the last nine years. After months of recording for each season and expansion, Lance's absence in the game will surely be felt, as he will be dearly missed by everyone in the community.

Lance Reddick's final recording with Bungie's senior narrative director for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Destiny 2 Season 21's storyline concluded with the week 6 reset on June 27. Players learned a fair bit about the Witness's origins, alongside what appears to be the core of the upcoming season's story. Like multiple characters this season, Zavala had a lot of voice lines and interactions with his old comrades.

The radio recording, which can be heard on the HELM, can be accessed after completing the series of questlines associated with a season. Zavala's final words with Sloane in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep stated the following:

"At ease, Sloane. You resisted the will of a Hive god. An apology isn't necessary. A mettle tested leaves an impression. Something Saladin used to recite...when we were young. I...was married once. Safiyah, together we raised a son, Hakim. It was the Dark age. I was Saladin's charge, young, reckless, enchanted by...*sigh* a warm memory now."

Moments after the Destiny 2 reset went live, Bungie's senior Narrative director posted the following statement:

"Sobering moment listening to the final radio conversation in the HELM today. Pretty sure these were the last lines I ever recorded with Lance."

Zavala and Lance's influence as characters and voice actors has been heavy. While it is unknown whether the late voice actor has some pre-recorded lines for the future, every player will want to see a fitting conclusion for Zavala.

