Hazbin Hotel: Why do Alastor and Lucifer dislike each other?

Alastor and Lucifer are among the primal characters in Hazbin Hotel right now. However, they do not necessarily have a good relationship. The nature of their relationship can be best described as complicated at this point, as neither do they like nor dislike each other completely.

Sometimes, clashes occur between the two in certain aspects. Their worldviews, agendas, and approaches toward problem-solving vary greatly, often leading to differences in opinions. An example of their dynamic is in season 1 episode 5, where the two meet for the first time.

What do Alastor and Lucifer in Hazbin Hotel think of each other?

Alastor and Lucifer in Hazbin Hotel do not necessarily hate or like each other. Most of it is because of how different the two are as people. Their motives behind doing certain things and their ways of achieving them vary greatly.

However, despite their differences in approaches, the two have also paired up with one another to achieve a common goal. For example, in the episode titled The Spider in the KinkyBoots, the two worked together to defeat the enemy. Therefore, it is not always that the two are trying to go against one another.

Lucifer does not hate Alastor in Hazbin Hotel but holds certain grievances towards him. One of the reasons behind it is Alastor's growing closeness with Charlie Morningstar, the protagonist of Hazbin Hotel. Much to his dislike, Alastor threatens Lucifer's bond with his daughter, Charlie. This makes him irksome towards Alastor.

Following the separation from Charlie's mother, Lilith, Lucifer had failed to keep in touch with Charlie. After Lucifer's resurgence in Charlie's life, he has continually tried to re-establish the bond between the two. He succeeded to a certain extent, but Alastor's growing fondness towards Charlie sometimes tends to threaten it.

What do we know about Alastor and Lucifer?

Alastor is one of the most powerful Overlords of Hell. In Hazbin Hotel, he popularly goes by the name The Radio Demon. He is a charismatic demon who is also narcissistic. He is also very unpredictable with his reactions to other people's behavior.

In the show, he offers to help Charlie in her attempts to move people from Hell to Heaven. At this point, it is difficult to establish whether Alastor is doing this out of his fondness towards Charlie or if he has some ulterior motives.

Lucifer Morningstar, on the other hand, is the ruler of Hell. He also embodies one of the Seven Deadly Sins, which is Pride. Despite his status, his character is very uncomplicated. Some of the problems he faces are very commonplace. For example, his habit of saying all the wrong things at the wrong place is something both he and his daughter have to deal with.

Lucifer had been estranged from his daughter Charlie following his separation from Lilith, Charlie's mother. But since his return, he has tried to reform their relationship to the best of his capabilities.

All eight episodes of Hazbin Hotel are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.