Primitive War: Full list of cast and characters explored

The science-fiction action-horror film Primitive War was released on August 21, 2025, and is based on the same title novel by Ethan Pettus, who also co-wrote the movie with the director Luke Sparke. Set in the Vietnam War in 1968, the film blends military action with prehistoric terror.
The plot follows the Vulture Squad, an elite U.S. Army reconnaissance unit, which is sent into an isolated jungle valley to locate a missing Green Beret platoon. They learn the truth about the disappearance deep in the isolated region: the valley is actually home to prehistoric dinosaurs that were let loose by a disastrous Soviet science project.
The soldiers are forced to abandon their traditional training as they face the terrifying creatures, and give in to their most basic instincts. Primitive War features Ryan Kwanten (Sergeant First Class Ryan Baker), Tricia Helfer (Sofia Wagner, a Soviet paleontologist), Nick Wechsler (Eli Taylor), and Jeremy Piven (Colonel Amadeus Jericho), among other cast members.
Who is the main character in Primitive War?
The main character in Primitive War is Sergeant First Class Ryan Baker, played by Ryan Kwanten, who leads the Vulture Squad, an elite reconnaissance unit. As a seasoned soldier, Baker is tasked with a dangerous search and rescue mission to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. He guides his men through a valley swarming with dinosaurs and struggles to maintain his humanity against the primitive chaos.
Ryan Kwanten's breakthrough role was as the charming, dim-witted Jason Stackhouse in the HBO series True Blood (2008–2014), a performance for which he won a Satellite Award as part of the Best Ensemble Cast. The Australian actor is also known for his roles in the films Red Hill (2010) and The Oath, as well as his appearances in the series Home and Away.
The supporting cast of Primitive War
Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in Primitive War:
- Tricia Helfer as Sofia
- Nick Wechsler as Eli
- Jeremy Piven as Colonel Jericho
- Anthony Ingruber as Keyes
- Aaron Glenane as Logan
- Carlos Sanson Jr. as Leon
- Albert Mwangi as Miller
- Adolphus Waylee as Xavier
- M.J. Kokolis as Sergei
- Ben Corlett as Nikita
- Ana Thu Nguyen as Con Nhen
- Marcus Johnson as Ibex
- Henry Nixon as Bishop
- Ryan Panizza as Tolstoy
- Jeremy Lindsay Taylor as Borodin
- Kawakawa Fox-Reo as Ricardo
- Jake Ryan as Major Wallace
- Lincoln Lewis as Zimmer
- Freddie Joe Farnsworth as Senior Sergeant
- John Reynolds as Aleksandr
- Grady Ferricks-Rosevear as Crew Chief
- Roberto Garcia as Garcia
- Nathan Lust as Kendrick
- Serzas Lazaris as Door Guard
- Lan Thuy Do as Village Wife
- Gia Hy Dang as Viet Cong Driver
- Brooke Marsden as Borodin's Assistant
- Jarrod Tetro as Door Gunner
- Balin Biddle as Door Gunner/Pilot
- Blair Hiscock as Jerzy Belowski
- Adam Fraser as American Soldier
- Jordan Mancini as American soldier/Russian soldier
- Elijah Meincke as Green beret
- Domonic Rodgers as Russian Soldier
- Finn J Williams as Soldier
- Bodhi Zantvoort as Soldier
Primitive War was released for a limited theatrical run on August 21, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.