Primitive War: Full list of cast and characters explored

The science-fiction action-horror film Primitive War was released on August 21, 2025, and is based on the same title novel by Ethan Pettus, who also co-wrote the movie with the director Luke Sparke. Set in the Vietnam War in 1968, the film blends military action with prehistoric terror.

The plot follows the Vulture Squad, an elite U.S. Army reconnaissance unit, which is sent into an isolated jungle valley to locate a missing Green Beret platoon. They learn the truth about the disappearance deep in the isolated region: the valley is actually home to prehistoric dinosaurs that were let loose by a disastrous Soviet science project.

The soldiers are forced to abandon their traditional training as they face the terrifying creatures, and give in to their most basic instincts. Primitive War features Ryan Kwanten (Sergeant First Class Ryan Baker), Tricia Helfer (Sofia Wagner, a Soviet paleontologist), Nick Wechsler (Eli Taylor), and Jeremy Piven (Colonel Amadeus Jericho), among other cast members.

Who is the main character in Primitive War?

The main character in Primitive War is Sergeant First Class Ryan Baker, played by Ryan Kwanten, who leads the Vulture Squad, an elite reconnaissance unit. As a seasoned soldier, Baker is tasked with a dangerous search and rescue mission to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. He guides his men through a valley swarming with dinosaurs and struggles to maintain his humanity against the primitive chaos.

Ryan Kwanten's breakthrough role was as the charming, dim-witted Jason Stackhouse in the HBO series True Blood (2008–2014), a performance for which he won a Satellite Award as part of the Best Ensemble Cast. The Australian actor is also known for his roles in the films Red Hill (2010) and The Oath, as well as his appearances in the series Home and Away.

The supporting cast of Primitive War

Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in Primitive War:

Tricia Helfer as Sofia

Nick Wechsler as Eli

Jeremy Piven as Colonel Jericho

Anthony Ingruber as Keyes

Aaron Glenane as Logan

Carlos Sanson Jr. as Leon

Albert Mwangi as Miller

Adolphus Waylee as Xavier

M.J. Kokolis as Sergei

Ben Corlett as Nikita

Ana Thu Nguyen as Con Nhen

Marcus Johnson as Ibex

Henry Nixon as Bishop

Ryan Panizza as Tolstoy

Jeremy Lindsay Taylor as Borodin

Kawakawa Fox-Reo as Ricardo

Jake Ryan as Major Wallace

Lincoln Lewis as Zimmer

Freddie Joe Farnsworth as Senior Sergeant

John Reynolds as Aleksandr

Grady Ferricks-Rosevear as Crew Chief

Roberto Garcia as Garcia

Nathan Lust as Kendrick

Serzas Lazaris as Door Guard

Lan Thuy Do as Village Wife

Gia Hy Dang as Viet Cong Driver

Brooke Marsden as Borodin's Assistant

Jarrod Tetro as Door Gunner

Balin Biddle as Door Gunner/Pilot

Blair Hiscock as Jerzy Belowski

Adam Fraser as American Soldier

Jordan Mancini as American soldier/Russian soldier

Elijah Meincke as Green beret

Domonic Rodgers as Russian Soldier

Finn J Williams as Soldier

Bodhi Zantvoort as Soldier

Primitive War was released for a limited theatrical run on August 21, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

