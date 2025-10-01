The Smashing Machine: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Smashing Machine is a biographical drama film slated for release on October 3, 2025. Directed by Benny Safdie, the film features Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as the lead, portraying the former MMA fighter and mixed martial artist, Mark Kerr. It's based on the 2002 documentary, The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr.

The narrative is based on the life of Mark Kerr, chronicling his troubled career during the sport's unregulated early days (1997-2000). The story revolves around Kerr's two-time UFC heavyweight tournament title and his supremacy in the ring, which contrasts sharply with his troubles outside of it, especially his battle with opiate addiction brought on by the physical toll of his fights

It also explores his struggles in personal life, notably with his partner, Dawn Staples (played by Emily Blunt). The supporting cast features Ryan Bader playing fellow fighter Mark Coleman and Bas Rutten portraying himself. The movie has already received positive reviews from critics, and at the Venice International Film Festival, Safdie won a Silver Lion for Best Director.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson portrays Mark Kerr in the documentary film The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson at The Smashing Machine UK Special Screening (Image via Getty)

Dwayne Johnson is portraying the two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, Mark Kerr, in The Smashing Machine. A professional wrestler himself, Johnson's portrayal of the MMA pioneer is hailed as the most profound and transformative of his career. Johnson underwent a drastic physical and emotional transformation, including hours of daily prosthetic work and weight gain, to embody the UFC champion.

Johnson, known for his captivating, blockbuster-action physique and persona, draws on his deep, personal understanding of the combat sports world, including the physical toll, the recognition and the intense pressure of performance. Dwayne Johnson began his acting career with 2001's blockbuster The Mummy Returns, which led to his first starring role in the 2002 spin-off, The Scorpion King.

Ever since, his career shifted from professional wrestling to a major Hollywood star, known for action-adventure blockbusters. Johnson eventually became one of Hollywood's highest-paid and most successful actors. His notable performances include joining the Fast & Furious franchise with Fast Five (2011), voicing Maui in Disney's Moana (2016) and the successful Jumanji films.

Supporting cast of The Smashing Machine

Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in The Smashing Machine:

Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples

Ryan Bader as Mark Coleman

Bas Rutten as himself

Kenny Rice as Vale Tudo Announcer

Jerin Valel as Sergio Batarelli

Andre Tricoteux as Paul Varelans

James McSweeney as Varelans' Cornerman

Jonathan Corbblah as UFC 1997 Interviewer

Ilan Rosenberg as Coleman's Cornerman

Nick Toren as UFC 1977 Photojournalist

Jill Basey as Peggy

Bethany Brown as Nurse

Raja Flores as Dr. Cortez

Randi Lynne as Receptionist

Soichi Sato as Window Seat Passenger

Takaaki Nagata as Taxi Driver

Jugo Hashimoto as Vespa Driver

Haruo Tokashiki as Pride 1999 Official

Yasuhiro Nakatsuka as Pride 19999 Journalist #1

Hiroko Taki as Small Shopkeeper

Oleksandr Usyk as Igor Vovchanchyn

Hironori Kamoshita as Pride 1999 Journalist #2

Egidiyus Klimas as Igor's Manager

Yasuko Mitsuura as Pride Director

Shinpei Otsuki as Pride Translator

Olga Dzyurak as Igor's Translator

Takeshi Kurokawa as Flight Attendant

Tomoka Kobayashi as Pride 1999 Employee

Tak Sasaki as Pride 1999 Referee

Chris Franco as Igor's Cornerman

Takao Osawa as Mr. Sakakibara

Midori Takiya as Mr. Sakakibara's Translator

Naoshi Sasaki as Pride 1999 Pharmacist

Zoe Kosovic as McKenzie Coleman

Lyndsey Gavin as Kelley Coleman

Rina Shimomura as Pride 1999 Journalist #3

Royal Johnston as Gravitron Operator

Whitney Moore as Jaqueline

Adrianne Lovato as Waiter

Tomoya Naka as Pride 2000 Photographer

Yûki Kedôin as Pride 2000 Photographer

Joshua Mazerolle as HGE Sparring Partner

Jason William Day as HGE Sparring Partner

Stephen Quadros

Tomoyasu Hotei

Nala Sinephro as Star Spangled Banner Performer

Satoshi Ishii as Enson Inoue

Yoko Hamamura as Kazuyuki Fujita

Ryan Ventura as Pride 2000 Announcer

Paul Wu as Pride 2000 Referee

Gary Copeland as Kerr/Inoue Referee

Jaime Fair as Phoenix Barber

Jordan Greer as Ohio State Wrestling Partner

Byron Capers as Phoenix Police Officer

Ei Yoshikawa as Pride 2000 Journalist

Mark Kerr

Annette Alvarado as Grocery Store Cashier

Marcus Aurelio as Mestre Hulk

Roberto de Abreu Filho as Fabio Gurgel

Lance Gibson as UFC Contender

James Moontasri as Akira Shoji

Paul Cheng as Masaaki Satake

Yushin Okami as Alexander Otsuka

Marcus Vinicios as Ebenezer Fontes Braga

Adam Santos as Ricardo Morais

Christopher Ackerman as Demolition Derby Announcer

Shawn C. Orr as Demolition Derby Driver

Brett Randy Bourgeois as Demolition Derby Driver

Scott Meloshinsky as Demolition Derby Driver

Hugo Steele as Firefighter

Brennan Walstrom as Firefighter

The Smashing Machine is set to hit the theatres on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

