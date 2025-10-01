The Smashing Machine: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Smashing Machine is a biographical drama film slated for release on October 3, 2025. Directed by Benny Safdie, the film features Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as the lead, portraying the former MMA fighter and mixed martial artist, Mark Kerr. It's based on the 2002 documentary, The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr.
The narrative is based on the life of Mark Kerr, chronicling his troubled career during the sport's unregulated early days (1997-2000). The story revolves around Kerr's two-time UFC heavyweight tournament title and his supremacy in the ring, which contrasts sharply with his troubles outside of it, especially his battle with opiate addiction brought on by the physical toll of his fights
It also explores his struggles in personal life, notably with his partner, Dawn Staples (played by Emily Blunt). The supporting cast features Ryan Bader playing fellow fighter Mark Coleman and Bas Rutten portraying himself. The movie has already received positive reviews from critics, and at the Venice International Film Festival, Safdie won a Silver Lion for Best Director.
Dwayne Johnson is portraying the two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, Mark Kerr, in The Smashing Machine. A professional wrestler himself, Johnson's portrayal of the MMA pioneer is hailed as the most profound and transformative of his career. Johnson underwent a drastic physical and emotional transformation, including hours of daily prosthetic work and weight gain, to embody the UFC champion.
Johnson, known for his captivating, blockbuster-action physique and persona, draws on his deep, personal understanding of the combat sports world, including the physical toll, the recognition and the intense pressure of performance. Dwayne Johnson began his acting career with 2001's blockbuster The Mummy Returns, which led to his first starring role in the 2002 spin-off, The Scorpion King.
Ever since, his career shifted from professional wrestling to a major Hollywood star, known for action-adventure blockbusters. Johnson eventually became one of Hollywood's highest-paid and most successful actors. His notable performances include joining the Fast & Furious franchise with Fast Five (2011), voicing Maui in Disney's Moana (2016) and the successful Jumanji films.
Supporting cast of The Smashing Machine
Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in The Smashing Machine:
- Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples
- Ryan Bader as Mark Coleman
- Bas Rutten as himself
- Kenny Rice as Vale Tudo Announcer
- Jerin Valel as Sergio Batarelli
- Andre Tricoteux as Paul Varelans
- James McSweeney as Varelans' Cornerman
- Jonathan Corbblah as UFC 1997 Interviewer
- Ilan Rosenberg as Coleman's Cornerman
- Nick Toren as UFC 1977 Photojournalist
- Jill Basey as Peggy
- Bethany Brown as Nurse
- Raja Flores as Dr. Cortez
- Randi Lynne as Receptionist
- Soichi Sato as Window Seat Passenger
- Takaaki Nagata as Taxi Driver
- Jugo Hashimoto as Vespa Driver
- Haruo Tokashiki as Pride 1999 Official
- Yasuhiro Nakatsuka as Pride 19999 Journalist #1
- Hiroko Taki as Small Shopkeeper
- Oleksandr Usyk as Igor Vovchanchyn
- Hironori Kamoshita as Pride 1999 Journalist #2
- Egidiyus Klimas as Igor's Manager
- Yasuko Mitsuura as Pride Director
- Shinpei Otsuki as Pride Translator
- Olga Dzyurak as Igor's Translator
- Takeshi Kurokawa as Flight Attendant
- Tomoka Kobayashi as Pride 1999 Employee
- Tak Sasaki as Pride 1999 Referee
- Chris Franco as Igor's Cornerman
- Takao Osawa as Mr. Sakakibara
- Midori Takiya as Mr. Sakakibara's Translator
- Naoshi Sasaki as Pride 1999 Pharmacist
- Zoe Kosovic as McKenzie Coleman
- Lyndsey Gavin as Kelley Coleman
- Rina Shimomura as Pride 1999 Journalist #3
- Royal Johnston as Gravitron Operator
- Whitney Moore as Jaqueline
- Adrianne Lovato as Waiter
- Tomoya Naka as Pride 2000 Photographer
- Yûki Kedôin as Pride 2000 Photographer
- Joshua Mazerolle as HGE Sparring Partner
- Jason William Day as HGE Sparring Partner
- Stephen Quadros
- Tomoyasu Hotei
- Nala Sinephro as Star Spangled Banner Performer
- Satoshi Ishii as Enson Inoue
- Yoko Hamamura as Kazuyuki Fujita
- Ryan Ventura as Pride 2000 Announcer
- Paul Wu as Pride 2000 Referee
- Gary Copeland as Kerr/Inoue Referee
- Jaime Fair as Phoenix Barber
- Jordan Greer as Ohio State Wrestling Partner
- Byron Capers as Phoenix Police Officer
- Ei Yoshikawa as Pride 2000 Journalist
- Mark Kerr
- Annette Alvarado as Grocery Store Cashier
- Marcus Aurelio as Mestre Hulk
- Roberto de Abreu Filho as Fabio Gurgel
- Lance Gibson as UFC Contender
- James Moontasri as Akira Shoji
- Paul Cheng as Masaaki Satake
- Yushin Okami as Alexander Otsuka
- Marcus Vinicios as Ebenezer Fontes Braga
- Adam Santos as Ricardo Morais
- Christopher Ackerman as Demolition Derby Announcer
- Shawn C. Orr as Demolition Derby Driver
- Brett Randy Bourgeois as Demolition Derby Driver
- Scott Meloshinsky as Demolition Derby Driver
- Hugo Steele as Firefighter
- Brennan Walstrom as Firefighter
The Smashing Machine is set to hit the theatres on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.