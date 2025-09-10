Is Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) sick or undergoing extreme weight loss? Details explored

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, has recently undergone a drastic physical transformation, which involved losing a substantial amount of weight, garnering widespread public attention. This is a calculated and intentional career move rather than the result of a disease or health issue. He is preparing for the role of 'Chicken Man' in the upcoming film, Lizard Music.

Ad

He has lost about 60 pounds as a result of the physical changes, which is an essential element of his dedication to playing the character accurately and showcasing a new aspect of his acting abilities. The Furious 7 actor has also announced he will be losing even more weight for a subsequent role. Dwayne Johnson's life was focused on physical strength from a young age.

The Baywatch star was a promising college football player at the University of Miami, where he was part of the 1991 national championship team. He briefly played in the Canadian Football League before becoming a professional wrestler, just like his father and grandfather. He rose to the limelight as "The Rock" in the WWE, becoming one of the most entertaining and popular figures in the history of the sport before transitioning to Hollywood.

Ad

Trending

Dwayne Johnson’s surprising transformation has nothing to do with illness

Dwaye Johnson at 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

According to reports, Dwayne Johnson's physical transformation is a result of his preparation for a role in Benny Safdie’s film, Lizard Music, an upcoming film adaptation of the 1976 novel of the same title by Daniel Pinkwater. While promoting his upcoming movie The Smashing Machine at the Toronto Film Festival on September 8, 2025, he stated:

Ad

“A little bit of backstory for you guys here is Benny pitched me this after we wrapped The Smashing Machine, and after about 45 minutes, his pitch ended, and I said, ‘I am your Chicken Man. Now what that means is, without giving too much away, the role that I will play is a very whimsical and eccentric 70-something-year-old man called the Chicken Man, and his best friend is a 70-something-year-old chicken.”

Ad

Dwayne Johnson humorously noted that his ongoing physical transformation for his new role involves a shift in his diet, specifically reducing his usual high protein intake. He acknowledged that he still has a difficult journey ahead to achieve the desired look. The Fast Five actor further added:

“I still have a long ways to go. I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in Smashing Machine. [It means] eating less chicken.”

Ad

Benny Safdie's upcoming film Lizard Music, featuring Johnson, centers around a child who finds a late-night TV broadcast of a band of lizards performing music when he is alone at home. He meets the bizarre Chicken Man in his search for the broadcast's origin, and the two embark on an extraordinary journey together. The film's release dates are yet to be announced.

Dwayne Johnson moved to Hollywood with his debut film, The Mummy Returns (2001), in a supporting role, following his massive success as a professional wrestler in WWE. With roles in popular franchises like Jumanji and Fast & Furious, he built his status as a global action star and rose to become one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More