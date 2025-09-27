Karate Kid: Legends: Full list of cast and characters explored

The sixth installment in The Karate Kid franchise, Karate Kid: Legends was released on May 30, 2025. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the film serves as a sequel to both the 2010 film and the TV series Cobra Kai. The plot centers on Li Fong, a skilled kung fu prodigy who moves from Beijing to New York City with his mother.

Uprooted and struggling to adjust, Li attracts the unwanted attention of local karate champion Conor Day, the enforcer for a loan shark who is threatening the pizza shop of Li’s new friend Mia’s father. When the new threat outweighs his own kung fu abilities, his teacher, Mr. Han, is forced to unwillingly ask for Daniel LaRusso's help.

Karate Kid: Legends features Ben Wang as the main lead, Li Fong, alongside returning franchise icons Jackie Chan (as Mr. Han) and Ralph Macchio (as Daniel LaRusso). Supporting cast features Ming-Na Wen as Li's mother and Aramis Knight as rival Conor Day.

The main cast of Karate Kid: Legends

1) Jackie Chan as Mr. Han

Jackie Chan at "Karate Kid: Legends" World Premiere (Image via Getty)

Jackie Chan reprises his role as Mr. Han, the revered shifu (master) of kung fu. He travels from Beijing to New York to support his great-nephew, Li Fong, who is being bullied. Realizing Li needs a different kind of training to overcome his rival, Mr. Han teams up with Daniel LaRusso. He guides Li to merge the "two branches" of Han's kung fu and Daniel's Miyagi-Do karate for the final tournament.

Jackie Chan's Hong Kong breakthrough came with Snake in the Eagle's Shadow (1978) and Drunken Master (1978), which featured his distinctive kung fu action-comedy style. His American mainstream breakthrough was Rumble in the Bronx (1995), followed by major roles like Chief Inspector Lee in the Rush Hour trilogy and Mr. Han in The Karate Kid (2010).

2) Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Ralph Macchio at Charity Day 2025 (Image via Getty)

Ralph Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso, a sensei of Miyagi-Do Karate in California, in Karate Kid: Legends. Mr. Han recruits him to assist in training Li Fong to get the young prodigy ready for a big tournament. Daniel is guided by the philosophy of "paying the legacy forward."

Ralph Macchio's breakthrough role was as Johnny Cade in the 1983 ensemble film The Outsiders. His most notable roles are Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid film series (starting in 1984) and the sequel series, Cobra Kai. The American actor is also well-known for playing Bill Gambini in the 1992 comedy, My Cousin Vinny.

3) Ben Wang as Li Fong

Ben Wang at “The Long Walk” Special Screening (Image via Getty)

In Karate Kid: Legends, Ben Wang portrays Li Fong as a kung fu prodigy from Beijing who moves to New York City. Mentored by his great-uncle Mr. Han, he reluctantly promised his mother to stop practicing martial arts after his older brother's death in a fight. Bullied by a local karate champion, Li seeks guidance from both Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso.

Ben Wang was born in Beijing, China, and immigrated to the US at age six, growing up in Northfield, Minnesota. He studied musical theater at NYU. He appeared in an episode of MacGyver (2021) and the film Chang Can Dunk (2023). His breakthrough role was as the lead, Jin Wang, in the 2023 Disney+ series American Born Chinese.

Supporting cast of Karate Kid: Legends

Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in the film:

Joshua Jackson as Victor Lipani

Sadie Stanley as Mia Lipani

Ming-Na Wen as Dr. Fong

Wyatt Oleff as Alan

Aramis Knight as Conor

Olivia Yang Avis as Young Girl

Aaron Wang as Young Student

Nicholas Carella as Fat Jerry

Shaunette Renée Wilson as Ms. Morgan

Tim Rozon as O'Shea

Mig Buenacruz as Chinese Worker

Henri Forget as Conor's Pal

Noé Poblete as Conor's Pal

Oscar Ge as Bo Fong(as Yankei Ge)

Marco Zhang as Young Li

Yusuf A. Ahmed as Thug

Ruben Maldonado as Thug

Jason Hsu as Thug

Marcus Aurelio as Ortiz

Christian Jadah as Social Club Referee

Niko Nikolov as Ortiz's Corner Man

Chance Jones as Hype Man

Mustafa Bulut as Buddha Stevens

Dennis Lafond as Bronx Referee

Anthony Correa Baniaga Jr. as The Queens Tornado

Richard Chevolleau as Brooklyn Referee

Canecia Gordon as Subway Worker

Nobuya Shimamoto as Manhattan Referee

Dylan Stanley as Delivery Guy

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Karate Kid: Legends is streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

