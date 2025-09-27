Where to watch Karate Kid: Legends? Streaming details explored

Karate Kid: Legends is the sixth film in The Karate Kid franchise, serving as a continuation of both The Karate Kid (2010) and the Cobra Kai series. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber, the film premiered on May 7, 2025, at the Cinépolis Mitikah in Mexico City, Mexico, and was released in the US on May 30, 2025.

The main cast features Ben Wang as the new protagonist, Li Fong, alongside returning cast Jackie Chan (Mr. Han) and Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), with supporting roles from Joshua Jackson and Ming-Na Wen. The story follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he moves to New York City and draws unwanted attention from a strong local karate champion.

His instructor, Mr. Han, brings in Daniel LaRusso to fuse their two distinct martial arts forms in preparation for an ultimate karate competition. Following its theatrical release, Karate Kid: Legends became available for streaming on Netflix on September 27, 2025. The film is also available on several VOD platforms for rent or purchase.

Karate Kid: Legends streaming details

The American martial arts drama film, Karate Kid: Legends is available to stream on the below listed platforms:

Netflix

Fandango At Home

Other than streaming it on a subscription basis, the film can also be rented or purchased on the following platforms:

Prime Video

Apple TV

YouTube Movies

Google Play Movies

It can be rented for $19.99 or purchased at $24.99 on the aforementioned platforms. The film was also released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD formats on August 26, 2025, featuring bonus content like deleted scenes and featurettes about the cast and the merging of the two martial arts styles.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment also offered special collector's options, including a 4K UHD Steelbook, a limited-edition Walmart exclusive 4K UHD with a collectable skateboard, and The Karate Kid: Ultimate 6-Movie Collection box set, which features the new film alongside the five previous movies in the franchise.

What is Karate Kid: Legends about?

Karate Kid: Legends (Image via Netflix)

Karate Kid: Legends centers on Li Fong, a kung fu prodigy who relocates with his mother from Beijing to New York City following a family tragedy that leaves him hesitant to fight. Despite his mother's insistence that he stay away from martial arts, Li gets caught up in a dispute after making friends with Mia, whose ex-boyfriend, a strong local karate champion named Conor Day, harasses Mia's father, Victor.

Li's previous instructor, Mr Han, returns to the US and seeks the help of Daniel LaRusso, the original Karate Kid, after realising that his existing kung fu skills are insufficient against the best karate fighters in New York. In the film's climactic showdown with Conor, Li combines his kung fu and Miyagi-Do karate techniques, pushing him to overcome his trauma.

Karate Kid: Legends is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

