Tyler Perry's Ruth & Boaz: Full list of cast and characters explored

Produced by Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin and directed by Alanna Brown, Ruth & Boaz is a romantic drama film that serves as a modern-day retelling of the biblical story. The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on September 26, 2025. It features Serayah McNeill as a hip-hop artist who leaves Atlanta for rural Tennessee after a personal tragedy.

Ad

There, she cares for her late boyfriend's mother (played by Phylicia Rashad) and meets the handsome, grounded vineyard owner, Boaz, played by Tyler Lepley. The ensemble supporting cast also features Walnette Carrington, Nijah Brenea, James Lee Thomas, Christopher Broughton, and Lecrae Moore.

The main cast of Netflix's Ruth & Boaz

Ruth & Boaz (Image via Netflix)

The main characters in the film are Ruth and Boaz. The storyline follows Ruth, a talented hip-hop artist from Atlanta, who faces a personal tragedy and decides to leave her city life behind for a fresh start in rural Tennessee, where she meets Boaz. The plot revolves around their growing romance as Ruth navigates her past and finds new purpose and love.

Ad

Trending

Ruth is portrayed by actress and singer Serayah McNeill, known for her role on the TV series Empire. She also appeared as a recurring character, Lori Walker, in the Starz crime drama series Black Mafia Family. She also featured in a lead role as Rebecca "Rbel" Belle in the BET+ musical drama series Kingdom Business and played the lead in the Lifetime film Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.

Boaz is played by Tyler Lepley, an actor recognized for his work on shows such as The Haves and the Have Nots and P-Valley. He also appeared as Diamond in the Starz drama P-Valley, and plays Ian Walker in the Amazon comedy series Harlem. His film credits include supporting roles in movies like Baggage Claim and the lead in the TV film Ringside.

Ad

Complete cast list of Netflix's Ruth & Boaz

Ad

Listed below are all the cast and characters featured in the upcoming romantic drama:

Serayah as Ruth

Tyler Lepley as Boaz

Phylicia Rashad as Naomi

Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds

Gregory Alan Williams as Eli

Walnette Carrington as Lena

James Lee Thomas as Syrus

Christopher Broughton as Geno

Jermaine Dupri

Chaundre Hall-Broomfield as Marlon

Nijah Brenea as Breana

Zuri Soyinka as Devin

Mike Forbs as Wolf

Darryl W. Handy as Pastor Charles

Jim Gleason as Ronan Vibert

Jason Francisco Blue as James Club MC

Lecrae as Sauce

Kenneth Israel as Raynell

Yusef Thomas as Savvy-Q

Kajuana S. Marie as Female Parishioner

Leydi Morales as Laborer One

Gannon Brown as Stewart Hughes

Antwan Mills as Detective Lansing

Lisa Ross as Dr. Feldman

Jasmine Strong as Shay

Peter Leake as Hardware Store Manager

Yung Joc as Eternity MC

Monica Tookes as Karaoke Patron

Gabrielle E Jackson as Young Ruth

D'Kia Anderson as Young Ruth's Mother

Ad

Ruth & Boaz will premiere on Netflix on September 26, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More