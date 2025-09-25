Tyler Perry's Ruth & Boaz: Full list of cast and characters explored

Produced by Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin and directed by Alanna Brown, Ruth & Boaz is a romantic drama film that serves as a modern-day retelling of the biblical story. The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on September 26, 2025. It features Serayah McNeill as a hip-hop artist who leaves Atlanta for rural Tennessee after a personal tragedy.
There, she cares for her late boyfriend's mother (played by Phylicia Rashad) and meets the handsome, grounded vineyard owner, Boaz, played by Tyler Lepley. The ensemble supporting cast also features Walnette Carrington, Nijah Brenea, James Lee Thomas, Christopher Broughton, and Lecrae Moore.
The main cast of Netflix's Ruth & Boaz
The main characters in the film are Ruth and Boaz. The storyline follows Ruth, a talented hip-hop artist from Atlanta, who faces a personal tragedy and decides to leave her city life behind for a fresh start in rural Tennessee, where she meets Boaz. The plot revolves around their growing romance as Ruth navigates her past and finds new purpose and love.
Ruth is portrayed by actress and singer Serayah McNeill, known for her role on the TV series Empire. She also appeared as a recurring character, Lori Walker, in the Starz crime drama series Black Mafia Family. She also featured in a lead role as Rebecca "Rbel" Belle in the BET+ musical drama series Kingdom Business and played the lead in the Lifetime film Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.
Boaz is played by Tyler Lepley, an actor recognized for his work on shows such as The Haves and the Have Nots and P-Valley. He also appeared as Diamond in the Starz drama P-Valley, and plays Ian Walker in the Amazon comedy series Harlem. His film credits include supporting roles in movies like Baggage Claim and the lead in the TV film Ringside.
Complete cast list of Netflix's Ruth & Boaz
Listed below are all the cast and characters featured in the upcoming romantic drama:
- Serayah as Ruth
- Tyler Lepley as Boaz
- Phylicia Rashad as Naomi
- Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds
- Gregory Alan Williams as Eli
- Walnette Carrington as Lena
- James Lee Thomas as Syrus
- Christopher Broughton as Geno
- Jermaine Dupri
- Chaundre Hall-Broomfield as Marlon
- Nijah Brenea as Breana
- Zuri Soyinka as Devin
- Mike Forbs as Wolf
- Darryl W. Handy as Pastor Charles
- Jim Gleason as Ronan Vibert
- Jason Francisco Blue as James Club MC
- Lecrae as Sauce
- Kenneth Israel as Raynell
- Yusef Thomas as Savvy-Q
- Kajuana S. Marie as Female Parishioner
- Leydi Morales as Laborer One
- Gannon Brown as Stewart Hughes
- Antwan Mills as Detective Lansing
- Lisa Ross as Dr. Feldman
- Jasmine Strong as Shay
- Peter Leake as Hardware Store Manager
- Yung Joc as Eternity MC
- Monica Tookes as Karaoke Patron
- Gabrielle E Jackson as Young Ruth
- D'Kia Anderson as Young Ruth's Mother
Ruth & Boaz will premiere on Netflix on September 26, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.