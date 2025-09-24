Eleanor the Great: Full list of cast and characters explored

Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, is set for a limited theatrical release on Friday, September 26, 2025. The film features the celebrated veteran actress June Squibb in the titular role of Eleanor Morgenstein. The cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht, Erin Kellyman, and Rita Zohar.

The plot follows Eleanor Morgenstein, a witty and headstrong 94-year-old woman, who is left reeling after the death of her beloved best friend, Bessie (Rita Zohar). Grieving and alone, Eleanor decides to move from Florida to New York City to live with her estranged daughter and grandson. Feeling isolated and seeking connection, she mistakenly joins a Holocaust survivors' support group.

In a moment of weakness, Eleanor tells her friend Bessie's powerful story as if it were her own, attracting the attention of a young journalism student, Nina (Erin Kellyman), who is struggling with her own grief. Although the two develop an unforeseen bond, Eleanor gets wrapped in her own web as her fictional story gains popularity. She eventually has to confront the lies she spoke to find a connection.

Who plays the main character in Eleanor the Great?

June Squibb at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

The main character, Eleanor Morgenstein, is played by the American actress June Squibb in Eleanor the Great. Eleanor is an intelligent and independent 94-year-old woman dealing with profound loneliness after the death of her best friend. In a moment of desperation for connection, she moves to New York and fabricates a personal history of surviving the Holocaust to find acceptance in a support group.

June Squibb is a veteran actress with a distinguished career spanning decades on stage and screen. She is widely popular for her performance in the 2013 film Nebraska, for which she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She recently took on her first-ever leading role, starring in the 2024 action-comedy film Thelma.

Supporting cast of Eleanor the Great

Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in Eleanor the Great:

Erin Kellyman as Nina

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Roger

Jessica Hecht as Lisa

Rita Zohar as Bessie

Will Price as Max

Lauren Klein as Vera

Stephen Singer as Rabbi Cohen

Beth Goodrich as Broadway Class Singer

Elaine Bromka as April

Raymond Anthony Thomas as Professor Thompson

Tristan Murphy as Charlie

Cole Ragsdale as Deli Clerk

Stephen C. Bradbury as Ivan

TJ Lee as Nurse

Barbara Andres as Clarice

Sami Steigmann as Sami/Holocaust Survivor

Mila Falkof as Rebecca/Bat Mitzvah Girl

Marcha Kia as a Waitress

Brian Bigalke as Host

Greg Kaston as Peter

Lia Lando as Female Anchor

Jonté Jaurel Culpepper as Aide

Vince Edgehill as Doorman

Simoii as Hailey

Michael Everett Johnson as a Cab Driver

Jenna Kray as Jordan

Vanessa Johansson as Waterfront Couple

Andrew Gardener

Waterfront Couple

Joseph Berger as a Holocaust Survivor

Susan Kalev as a Holocaust Survivor

Eva Cooper as a Holocaust Survivor

Alfred Schoenfeld as a Holocaust Survivor

Joseph Gosler as a Holocaust Survivor

Alexandra Dobrosmyslov as Bat Mitzvah Kid

Alexandra Smith as Bat Mitzvah Kid

Angel Walton as Bat Mitzvah Kid

Bowe Schlansker as Bat Mitzvah Kid

Ethan Fisher as Bat Mitzvah Kid

Gwen Margaret as Bat Mitzvah Kid

Jackson Lia as Bat Mitzvah Kid

Liat Mandelker as Bat Mitzvah Kid

Marshall Miller as Bat Mitzvah Kid

McKenzie Bouhadie as Bat Mitzvah Kid

Natan Lia as Bat Mitzvah Kid

Olivia Schneider as Bat Mitzvah Kid

Ryan Bostedo as Bat Mitzvah Kid

Zacari Q. Harley as Bat Mitzvah Kid

Eleanor the Great will be released on September 26, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

