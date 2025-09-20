She Said Maybe: Full list of cast and characters explored

Released on Netflix on September 19, 2025, She Said Maybe is a romantic comedy starring Beritan Balcı as the lead character, Mavi, and Sinan Güleç as her boyfriend, Can. The cast also features Serkan Çayoğlu as Kent and Meral Perin as Mavi's grandmother, Yadigar, who plays a central role in the story's conflict.

The plot follows Mavi, a woman living in Hamburg who is deeply in love with her boyfriend, Can. Their lives take a dramatic twist when Can plans to propose during a trip to Turkey. Upon their arrival, Mavi discovers that she is the heir to a powerful and wealthy Turkish family.

This secret and her family's expectations clash with her life in Germany, creating conflict between her and Can. Mavi has to decide between true love and the future her family has in store for her as she makes her way through this lavish yet demanding new world.

The film was shot in Hamburg, Germany, as well as Istanbul and Cappadocia, Turkey, providing a visual contrast between Mavi's two worlds. Directed by Buket Alakuş and Ngo The Chau, the German-Turkish co-production was developed by CB Medya and Dark Bay, with a screenplay written by İpek Zübert.

Who plays the main character in She Said Maybe?

Beritan Balci as Mavi (Image via Netflix)

The main character in She Said Maybe is Mavi, played by Beritan Balcı, an Austrian-born actress fluent in both German and Turkish. She has appeared in both film and television, with notable roles in projects such as Elaha, Made in Germany, Branch, and more. Her work often spans different countries and cultures, reflecting her dual heritage and versatility as an actress.

Full cast of Netflix's She Said Maybe

A still from the film (Image via Netflix)

Listed below are all the cast members in the film:

Mehmet Atesci

Beritan Balci

Ilknur Boyraz

Berke Cetin

Sinan Güleç

Anja Karmanski

Meral Perin

Katja Riemann

Alperen Sahin

Cansu Tosun

Serkan Çayoglu

What is Netflix's She Said Maybe about?

She Said Maybe is a romantic comedy that explores the complexities of identity, love, and family expectations. The plot focuses on Mavi, a woman happily living in Hamburg with her loving boyfriend, Can. Their lives change dramatically when Can plans a surprise trip to Turkey, hoping to propose.

However, things take a twisted turn when the trip reveals a shocking secret Mavi was unaware of: she is the long-lost heiress to an incredibly wealthy Turkish family. This finding thrusts her into a new world of luxury and influence but also into a conflict between her life and love in Germany and the demanding expectations of her newfound family.

As her grandmother tries to manipulate her into leaving Can, Mavi is compelled to resolve this cultural clash while discovering who she is and what she truly wants. A blend of German and Turkish culture, the film is a journey of self-discovery, highlighting that a life of true happiness is one built on one’s own terms.

She Said Maybe is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

