Swiped (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Swiped, directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, is a biographical drama inspired by the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the visionary founder of the dating app Bumble. The film, scheduled to be released on Hulu on September 19, 2025, stars Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd. The cast also features Dan Stevens, Myha'la Herrold, and Ben Schnetzer, among others.
The plot begins with a recent college graduate, Whitney, struggling to find investors for her NGO startup. Her journey changes when she is recruited to join a tech incubator, where she helps develop the revolutionary dating app, Tinder. However, she finds herself managing a poisonous, male-dominated workplace, although her marketing genius greatly helps the app's growth.
As the culture within the company grows increasingly hostile and misogynistic, her contributions are diminished, and she endures public harassment and ridicule. This forces her to resign and, with the help of a new partner, launch a competing app, Bumble, which aims to create a safer, more female-forward space for online dating. Based on a true story, the film chronicles her journey from being a key player at Tinder to becoming a self-made billionaire with her own company.
Who is the main character in Swiped (2025)?
The main character of Swiped is Whitney Wolfe Herd, portrayed by the English actress Lily James. Born Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson, James has built a versatile career since her debut in the British television series Just William in 2010. Her breakthrough role came as the titular character in Disney's live-action Cinderella (2015).
She played a younger Donna Sheridan in the musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in the miniseries Pam & Tommy, a role for which she took on the responsibility of honouring the real person's story. With Swiped, James continues to showcase her range by taking on the story of another courageous woman who fought to be heard.
Full cast of Swiped (2025)
Listed below are all the cast and characters featured in the biographical drama film:
- Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd
- Pierson Fode
- Dan Stevens
- Dermot Mulroney
- Clea DuVall
- Myha'la
- Jackson White
- Aidan Laprete
- Ben Schnetzer
- Joely Fisher
- Coral Peña
- Ian Colletti
- Pedro Correa
Swiped is set to premiere on Hulu on September 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.