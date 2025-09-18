Swiped (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Swiped, directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, is a biographical drama inspired by the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the visionary founder of the dating app Bumble. The film, scheduled to be released on Hulu on September 19, 2025, stars Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd. The cast also features Dan Stevens, Myha'la Herrold, and Ben Schnetzer, among others.

The plot begins with a recent college graduate, Whitney, struggling to find investors for her NGO startup. Her journey changes when she is recruited to join a tech incubator, where she helps develop the revolutionary dating app, Tinder. However, she finds herself managing a poisonous, male-dominated workplace, although her marketing genius greatly helps the app's growth.

As the culture within the company grows increasingly hostile and misogynistic, her contributions are diminished, and she endures public harassment and ridicule. This forces her to resign and, with the help of a new partner, launch a competing app, Bumble, which aims to create a safer, more female-forward space for online dating. Based on a true story, the film chronicles her journey from being a key player at Tinder to becoming a self-made billionaire with her own company.

Who is the main character in Swiped (2025)?

Lily James in Swiped (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

The main character of Swiped is Whitney Wolfe Herd, portrayed by the English actress Lily James. Born Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson, James has built a versatile career since her debut in the British television series Just William in 2010. Her breakthrough role came as the titular character in Disney's live-action Cinderella (2015).

She played a younger Donna Sheridan in the musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in the miniseries Pam & Tommy, a role for which she took on the responsibility of honouring the real person's story. With Swiped, James continues to showcase her range by taking on the story of another courageous woman who fought to be heard.

Full cast of Swiped (2025)

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Listed below are all the cast and characters featured in the biographical drama film:

Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd

Pierson Fode

Dan Stevens

Dermot Mulroney

Clea DuVall

Myha'la

Jackson White

Aidan Laprete

Ben Schnetzer

Joely Fisher

Coral Peña

Ian Colletti

Pedro Correa

Olivia Rose Keegan as Chloe

Mary Neely

Ana Yi Puig

Tijuana Ricks as Event Moderator

Gabe Kessler as Seth

Sara Coates as Informant

Jennifer Woods as Bartender

Hunter Sansone

Hannah E. Keaton as Bumble Superfan

Chloe Ray as Frisbee Girl

Larken Woodward as Elsa Hansen

Winter Bassett as Tracksuit Jenny

Curtis Schurer as Cashier Blake

London Stubblefield as Employee

Jacob John Caldwell as Marching Band/Pedestrian

Zach Zucker as Polo Guy

Ashlee Brian as Brett

Kyra Weeks as Kristy

Eliott Nazarian as Spring Breaker

Lauren Norch as Extract Party Woman

Roman Arabia as Bouncer

Michael Koorstad as Kyle

David Thomas Newman as Ad Executive

Ariana Mikaela as Pool Party Goer

Josh Bone as Bar Patron

Andrue Velarde as Frat Member

Demarcus Eckford as Bartender

Bryce Schmidt as Marching Band

Ryan Maltz as Frat Guy Brad

Damien Blackshaw as Badoo Engineer

Nicko Sabado as Silver Lake Guy

Michael Sullivan as Reporter

Vanessa von Schwarz as Female Cousin/Shabbat

Swiped is set to premiere on Hulu on September 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

