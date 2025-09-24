All of You: Full list of cast and characters explored

The science fiction romantic drama, All of You, directed by William Bridges, is set to premiere globally on Apple TV+ on September 26, 2025. Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024, the film features Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots as the lead cast alongside Zawe Ashton, Steven Cree, and Jenna Coleman.

The story unfolds in a near-future world where a company called Soul Connex has developed a test to identify a person's soulmate definitively. The main characters, Simon (Brett Goldstein) and Laura (Imogen Poots), have been best friends since college. As a firm disbeliever, Simon declines to take the exam, but he encourages Laura to do so.

The film follows them as Laura is matched with her supposed soulmate, Lukas (Steven Cree), and begins to build a life with him. However, despite the passing years and the different paths their lives take, the unspoken love and undeniable chemistry between Simon and Laura remain, forcing them to manage their complicated feelings and the life they've built outside of their relationship.

The main cast of All of You

Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots (Image via Instagram/@mrbrettgoldstein)

Imogen Poots plays the romantic and optimistic Laura in All of You, whereas Brett Goldstein plays the cynical and commitment-phobic Simon. The main characters' chemistry is central to the film's plot, as they effortlessly convey the deep, unspoken bond between two best friends who are destined to be more than just friends. However, their relationship is strained owing to a unique test that claims to be able to identify your soulmate.

Both Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots have notable careers, with several iconic roles to their credit. Goldstein is most widely recognized for his portrayal of Roy Kent in the acclaimed Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. The English actor's other notable works include his role as Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder and his creation and starring role in the AMC series Soulmates.

Imogen Poots has a diverse filmography spanning various genres. The English actress first gained popularity for her role in the horror film 28 Weeks Later. She is also known for her performances in the psychological thriller Vivarium, where she co-starred with Jesse Eisenberg, and the biographical drama The Father, opposite Anthony Hopkins.

Supporting cast of All of You

Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in the sci-fi romance:

Rebecca Osias as the Receptionist

Kadiesha Belgrave as Nurse

Zawe Ashton as Andrea

Steven Cree as Lukas

Alara-Star Khan as Sascha

Jamie Langlands as Hotel Porter

Tariq Rasheed as Ekhard

Nathaniel Christian as Floyd the Bartender

Lizzy Mansfield as Wedding Guest

Jenna Coleman as Dee

Nadia Albina as Jennie

Ieva Andrejevaite as Imma

Indi Chowdhury as Journalist

Éva Magyar as Jay Gorin

All of You will be available to stream on Apple TV+ globally starting September 26, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

