Does "Rush Hour" come with a content warning? Movie's screenshot on Prime Video goes viral 

On July 7, 2025, X page @DailyLoud posted a screenshot of a content warning that has begun to appear on Rush Hour, a cop-buddy movie starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.

The X page mentioned that the content warning comes because of Gen Z, with the screenshot of the warning reading:

"We all love our 90's buddy comedies...but this movie was created in a different time. FYI: Certain depictions, language, and humor may seem outdated and at times offensive."

The 1998 film revolves around Lee and James Carter, who work to rescue Soo-Yung Han from a criminal enterprise. According to Screen Rant's July 6, 2025, report, the franchise has been well-received by the audience, having earned approximately $250 million with a budget of $30 million.

Additionally, the movie's sequel had a budget of $90 million and ultimately earned $347 million, while the third installment had an estimated budget of $150 million and earned $258 million.

In a 2002 interview with Crosswalk, one of the movie's leading actors, Jackie Chan, mentioned that he didn't like the success of the hit movie, stating:

“I like American people, and I think they will like it. Something I don’t like is success like ‘Rush Hour,’ I make the movie and I tell my manager, ‘See? I should never make this kind of movie!’ Then I go to Asia to make [an] Asian film. And they call me and say, ‘Jackie, big hit! It[‘s a] success!’ I say what? Then I make ‘Rush Hour 2’ and I hate it! Worse than ‘Rush Hour 1!’ And they call me and say, ‘It[‘s a] success!’”

Jackie Chan's criticism of the franchise, Chris Tucker's comment on Rush Hour 4, and other details concerning the movie explored

While Prime Video has recently attached a content warning to Rush Hour, owing to some of the racist jabs and other scenes that might be considered insensitive, Jackie Chan voiced the thought before Prime Video took the step.

According to Screen Rant's June 2022 report concerning Jackie Chan movies that the actor himself dislikes, the actor was self-conscious about his grasp of English for the movie. Additionally, he acknowledged his inability to appreciate the movie's humor and his struggle to understand where the humor lay.

Moreover, during his appearance on a Buzzfeed video in May 2025, Jackie Chan was asked to rank the trilogy from most to least favorite, responding to which the actor said:

“I don’t know. You know what, the first one: little money, little time. We shot it like, ‘Go, go, go, go!’ The second one: a lot of money, a lot of time. The third one: too much money, too much time. Too much money is no good.”

Although the news hasn't been confirmed yet, Jackie Chan announced in 2022 that a fourth movie installment was in the works. Chan's co-star from the franchise, Chris Tucker, also commented on the possibility of another installment of the franchise during a March 2023 interview with Audacy's V-103.

“You’re going to see a lot of good stuff coming, but it’s going to be on a whole other level. That’s what I like… I’m excited about that. It’s not going to be what you’ve normally seen… ‘Rush Hour 4,’ that’s something I definitely will probably drop in there because I love working with Jackie," Chris Tucker said.

During an interview with Screen Rant at the Talking to Screen Rant red carpet event for Karate Kids: Legends in May 2025, Jackie Chan gave a message to the studio and writer behind Rush Hour, asking them to expedite their work on another installment of the movie.

The actor joked about how he and his co-star Chris Tucker will be 100 years old by the time the movie is offered to them.

