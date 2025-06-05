When did Jackie Chan star in Rush Hour? The actor reveals he didn’t understand a word Chris Tucker said during the first movie’s filming

Actor Jackie Chan appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on June 3, 2025, and discussed the linguistic difficulties he faced while filming Rush Hour. The actor told the host that he had a tough time in the beginning as he "didn't understand anything" that his co-star Chris Tucker was saying.

Chan noted that he barely understood what Tucker said because the latter often improvised things while speaking at a fast pace and using American slang. The Shanghai Noon star added that he needed a dialogue coach to help him do his scenes.

“The whole movie, I don’t know what Chris Tucker’s saying. Not a clue," Chan told Kelly Clarkson.

Jackie Chan was the lead actor in the original Rush Hour, which released in 1998. He was also a part of Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3 along with Chris Tucker.

Chan also told Kelly Clarkson that he listened to country music to improve his English comprehension skills. He noted that the music had a lower tempo and easy-to-pronounce words, which were suitable for him. Jackie sang Willie Nelson’s hit Always on My Mind to Kelly Clarkson, expressing his passion for country music.

Jackie Chan balances franchise legacy with career milestones in 2025

Jackie Chan’s involvement in the Rush Hour film series has often been cited as a turning point in his career. The film, released in 1998, saw Chan as Lee, a police officer in Hong Kong, partnered with a talkative detective named Carter (Chris Tucker). The plot revolves around Carter and Lee trying to find the former's friend's missing daughter.

Since the original film was a success, Rush Hour 2 was released in 2001, followed by Rush Hour 3 in 2007. The series generated almost a billion dollars in total at the international box office.

In September 2007, the actor published a blog entry on his website, explaining he was disappointed after filming the first movie. The blog was later picked up by outlets such as China Daily and CBS News. In the blog, Chan wrote that he was "very disappointed" after they finished filming as he "did not like the action scenes involved."

"I felt the style of action was too Americanized and I didn't understand the American humor," he wrote.

He also explained that he only returned to the series due to financial incentives and fan expectations.

While fans are eagerly awaiting Rush Hour 4, there is no information about when it might be released. However, it is reportedly under development and will feature Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker reprising their roles.

At the Red Sea Film Festival in December 2022, Chan shared that the sequel was underway.

Jackie Chan was most recently seen in the Karate Kid: Legends with Ralph Macchio once again. The actor will also be honored with the Leopard Career Award at the Locarno Film Festival on August 9, 2025.

Additionally, Jackie Chan also appeared at the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards on February 7, 2025, marking his first Hollywood appearance in over five years.

