7 movies to watch if you liked ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

In Karate Kid: Legends, released on May 30, 2025, Jackie Chan returns as Mr. Han, the revered shifu. The movie follows his great-nephew Li Fong (Ben Wang) and his struggle to assimilate in the United States with his mother while letting go of his past. Things escalate when he gets romantically entangled with Mia Lipani, and the world of Karate once again.

Ad

The action drama, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, is the sixth film in the Karate Kid franchise, serving as a direct sequel to the show Cobra Kai (2018-2025) with Ralph Macchio reprising his role as Daniel LaRusso. With the right mix of nostalgic action and a modern take on action entertainers, the movie was a commercial hit.

For fans of Karate Kid: Legends, here are other movies to check out.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Ad

Trending

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

The Karate Kid, Kung Fu Hustle, and other movies for Karate Kid: Legends fans

1) The Karate Kid (2011)

Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

12-year-old Dre Parker (Jaden Smith) moves to Beijing, China, with his widowed mother and promptly runs into trouble with a bully named Cheng. But his life changes when an unassuming maintenance man named Mr. Han befriends him. In reality, Mr. Han is a Kung Fu master who imparts the martial arts' secrets to Dre.

Ad

Fans of Karate Kid: Legends must check out the fifth movie in the franchise to understand Mr. Han's origins and enjoy the nostalgia of a Jackie Chan action adventure. The script is flipped in this Harald Zwart directorial, where the main character is a teenager who tries to acclimate to a completely new culture in the heart of Asia.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

A still from Kung Fu Hustle (Image via Prime Video)

Set in 1940s Shanghai, two small-time thugs, Sing (Stephen Chow) and Bone, try to become members of the dangerous Axe Gang. When a comedy of errors leads to being captured by the gang's leader, Brother Sum, the duo have a chance to prove their worth. Their mission? Kill someone and establish their prowess.

Ad

Fans of martial arts, intricate action sequences, and a fast-paced premise like in Karate Kid: Legends will enjoy this classic underdog story with the right touch of comedy and entertainment. Directed by Stephen Chow, the movie was a box office success and received commercial acclaim.

Where to watch: Apple TV/Prime Video

3) Project A (1983)

Jackie Chan in Project A (Image via Prime Video)

Before Karate Kid: Legends and all the other modern-day martial arts movies, Jackie Chan was known for his explosive action comedies, including Project A. Chan plays the young and skilled Sergeant Dragon Ma of the Hong Kong Marine Police, who is forced to combat corruption within law enforcement while taking on his nemesis, gangster Chiang.

Ad

Buckle up for elaborate action sequences mixed with slapstick humor, memorable performances, and a high-stakes storyline. Jackie Chan won his first Best Action Choreography award for the movie, known best for the stunt where he falls from the hand of a clock tower 60 feet high.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) The Way of the Dragon (1972)

Bruce Lee in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Tang Lung's martial arts training comes in handy when a Chinese restaurant owner in Rome needs help keeping gangsters away from his establishment. Arriving from Hong Kong, Tang quickly gets entangled in the action-packed world of the restaurant, where all the employees begin to train under him after he single-handedly beats up the thugs.

Ad

Tang in The Way of the Dragon and Li in Karate Kid: Legends both start as young boys trying to make sense of their new surroundings, struggling to accept change. But they channel their strengths through martial arts to become the best versions of themselves. With Bruce Lee's charismatic and youthful energy underscoring the imaginative action sequences, fans are in for an entertaining ride.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Creed (2015)

Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in Creed (Image via Amazon UK)

Adonis "Donnie" Johnson (Michael B. Jordan), son of former lightweight boxing champion Apollo Creed, dreams of becoming a boxer. His life changes when he meets Rocky (Sylvester Stallone), his father's rival-turned-friend, who decides to mentor him. Together, they train for a comeback of the ages.

Ad

Fans of the mentor-mentee relationship between Jackie Chan's Han and Ben Wang's Li will enjoy Jordan and Stallone's chemistry in this Ryan Coogler action feature. A spin-off of the Rocky franchise, the movie was critically and commercially acclaimed for its riveting storyline and expertly choreographed action sequences.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi (Image via JioHotstar)

Martial Artist Shang-Chi's quiet life as a valet assistant turns chaotic when a powerful organization from his past called the Ten Rings, headed by his immortal father Wenwu, threatens to topple everything he holds dear. He must come into his own and take down his enemies while accepting his true powers.

Ad

Fans of Karate Kid: Legends looking for a superhero twist to the martial arts genre will enjoy this Marvel Cinematic Universe movie starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and an ensemble cast. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie received positive reviews for combining well-choreographed action sequences with character depth.

Where to watch: Disney+

7) Officer Black Belt (2024)

Kim Woo-Bin in and as Officer Black Belt (Image via Netflix)

Lee Jung-Do (Kim Woo-Bin), a Taekwondo, Kendo, and Judo black belt, loves hanging out with friends and doing nothing. But when he unwittingly helps a probation officer with a violent parolee, he is hired in law enforcement as the "martial arts officer" to help keep parolees in order.

Ad

Karate Kid: Legends fans will enjoy the movie's unique premise and slick action sequences, giving fans a window into martial arts in another part of Asia. Directed by Jason Kim, the movie was applauded for its surprising emotional depth and a well-structured story arc amidst high-stakes action sequences.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fans of Karate Kid: Legends can check out the prequel, Cobra Kai, and the other movies in the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More