7 Action Movies to Watch if You Liked 'The Last Stand of Ellen Cole'

Action movies have a unique appeal that surpasses age, cultural boundaries and gender. These action movies tap into viewers' wishes to see justice served and underdogs triumph against extreme odds. The best action movies combine heart-pounding moments with compelling protagonists who refuse to give up when faced with impossible challenges.

The Last Stand by Ellen Cole exemplifies this perfect blend. It follows an 80-year-old widow who becomes an unlikely hero when a wicked land developer attempts to compel her into abandoning her ranch. What starts as corporate pressure quickly escalates into a legitimate war as Ellen proves that age is just a number and determination knows no limits.

Viewers who cheer for Ellen's resolution and tactical wit in defending her ranch will love these seven action movies, including The Equalizer, Hell or High Water, and Wind River. These movies share similar themes of justice, resilience, and ordinary humans doing extraordinary things.

1) The Equalizer

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

Like Ellen Cole’s shift from peaceful rancher to fierce protector, The Equalizer shows how ordinary people can become powerful when pushed too far. In the film, Robert McCall (played by Denzel Washington) is a retired black ops agent living quietly in Boston who helps a young prostitute escape Russian gangsters. Both stories focus on adults using unconventional methods to protect the vulnerable.

Both action movies feature protagonists who appear unassuming on the surface but possess intense skills and unshakable moral codes.

The hardware store finale in The Equalizer mirrors the rural setting conflicts in The Last Stand of Ellen Cole, proving that action movies can find explosive power in everyday scenarios.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Hell or High Water

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@ HELL OR HIGH WATER )

The premise of this movie follows two brothers who rob banks across West Texas to save their family ranch from getting closed, fighting against a corrupt banking system that shares DNA with Ellen's battle against land developers for her ranch.

The film's Texas Ranger pursuit adds the law enforcement element, but like Ellen's story, the audience roots for the supposed criminals because their purpose is just.

Both action movies explore themes of land ownership, family legacy, and the lengths people will go to protect what's rightfully theirs. The rural American setting, complete with huge open spaces and small-town conduct, creates the perfect backdrop for intimate yet exciting confrontations.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Wind River

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@ Voltage Pictures)

In harsh Wyoming landscapes, Wind River shares the isolated, unforgiving circumstances that make The Last Stand of Ellen Cole so compelling. Jeremy Renner's wildlife tracker teams with an FBI agent to solve a murder on a Native American reservation.

Like Ellen's story, action movies like this demonstrate how remote locations can become landmines where justice needs to be served by those brave enough to seek it.

Both action movies understand that effective action movies don't always need burning explosions, car chases, or jumping off buildings. Instead, they build tension through character development and world-building. The snowy mountains of Wyoming mirror Montana's rugged scenes, while both protagonists face problems that underestimate their potential and tactical skills.

This film is available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime for rent to watch for viewers.

4) No Country for Old Men

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@ Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers)

While darker in tone than Ellen's winning tale, this Coen Brothers work of art shares the theme of unstoppable forces colliding in rural America. An aging sheriff (portrayed by Tommy Lee Jones) represents the same generational wisdom that Ellen embodies, facing modern evil with no boundaries or moral restrictions.

The cat-and-mouse game between hunter and hunted creates tension similar to Ellen's confrontation with the land developer.

These action movies both feature protagonists who refuse to surrender despite dangerous odds. The West Texas setting provides the same sense of isolation that characterizes Ellen's ranch in Montana. Both films suggest that true strength comes from within rather than physical prowess, making them standout entries in the action movie genre.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) The Man from Nowhere

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

This South Korean action movie follows a pawnshop owner who emerges from a simple life to rescue a kidnapped child from organ traffickers. Like Ellen Cole, the protagonist initially appears to be an ordinary citizen until circumstances reveal hidden depths and lethal proficiency.

The film explores how far someone will go to protect an innocent person, mirroring Ellen's willingness to defend her property.

Both movies feature adult protagonists who've deliberately chosen quiet lives but possess the skills to fight when needed. The urban setting differs from Ellen's old-school Montana, but the emotional factors remain; ordinary people become extraordinary when justice calls for action.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Taken

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

Through action movies like the titular one, Bryan Mills (portrayed by Liam Neeson) shares Ellen Cole's protective instincts and tactical skills, though his mission involves rescuing his daughter from human traffickers in Paris. Both action movies revolve around older protagonists who use decades of experience to overcome young, seemingly more advanced evil forces.

Taken's success proved that action movies don't require young heroes to be more relatable. Both stories tap into protective/parental instincts that resonate with adult audiences while delivering the explosive sequences younger viewers crave.

Fans of this movie can spot it on Amazon Prime.

7) RAMBO: First Blood

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

Like Ellen Cole, John Rambo (portrayed by Sylvester Stallone) represents the ultimate underestimated main character. When a small-town sheriff pushes the Vietnam veteran too far, Rambo transforms from an enduring character to a one-man army.

He uses his intimate knowledge and military training of the Pacific Northwest wilderness to wage warfare against corrupt law enforcement. Both action movies feature protagonists who initially seek only to be left alone but become unbeatable opponents when forced to protect themselves.

The forest setting parallels Ellen's rural isolation, while both characters use their in-depth understanding of the terrain to gain advantages. These action movies prove that the most compelling conflicts arise when people living in peace are pushed beyond their limits.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven action movies share the main elements that make The Last Stand of Ellen Cole compelling. In the comment section, let us know which one you liked the most.

