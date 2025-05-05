The Equalizer deserved at least one more season, here's why

CBS’s The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative turned vigilante who uses her skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Premiering in 2021, the series quickly found its place in the crowded landscape of crime dramas. Over five seasons, The Equalizer focused on multiple cases, offering a fresh perspective on justice and redemption.

In May 2025, CBS announced that the fifth season would be its last, a move that surprised many fans. Although the final episode attempted to provide closure, the abrupt cancellation left a sense that the series hadn’t fully completed its arc. With solid ratings, strong critical reception, and a dedicated fan base, many believe The Equalizer had more to offer.

Here’s why the series deserved at least one more season to truly finish what it started.

The Equalizer deserves another season to fully explore its characters' development

The Equalizer's cancellation after five seasons left many fans and critics feeling that the series had more to offer, particularly in terms of character development. Queen Latifah's role as a former CIA operative balancing her past with her role as a single mother provided a fresh take on the vigilante archetype.

Latifah herself noted the unique challenges her character faced in an interview with KGET.com in February 2021, stating,

"She has a teenage daughter. She's got to figure out how to turn off the soldier in her and turn on the mom".

Supporting characters like Aunt Vi, Mel, and Harry also had evolving storylines that resonated with audiences. Aunt Vi's guidance, Mel's internal conflicts, and Harry's redemption arc added depth to the narrative.

The series finale attempted to provide closure, with Robyn accepting Dante's proposal and Aunt Vi planning a new chapter in her life. However, many viewers felt that these developments warranted further exploration.

Fans expressed their disappointment on social media, with one user on X commenting,

"So many layers to Robyn, Mel, and Vi—canceling it now feels like robbing us of something rare."

Given the character arcs and the show's commitment to addressing social issues, many believe that The Equalizer deserved at least one more season to fully realize its narrative potential.

Queen Latifah and the cast reflect on The Equalizer finale

As The Equalizer concluded its five-season run, Queen Latifah and her co-stars shared heartfelt reflections on the series' impact and their gratitude toward fans.

Queen Latifah, who portrayed Robyn McCall and served as executive producer, expressed her thoughts via Instagram, saying,

"Stepping into a kick-ass role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be. Shakim and I at Flavor Unit are always excited to bring these kinds of roles and projects to life—and then we just hope you love them as much as we do. The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal."

She thanked the cast, crew, and especially the fans, describing them as loyal, loud, and ride-or-die. She also assured that she will be part of new projects soon.

Laya DeLeon Hayes, who played Robyn's daughter Delilah, compared the experience to a dream, stating on Instagram,

"This show came into my life right before the pandemic and was a dream come true. i am honored to have grown up on this show. playing delilah has been an absolute gift. i am forever changed and eternally grateful."

Lorraine Toussaint, portraying Aunt Vi, expressed her appreciation by posting,

"I am so grateful and moved that you loyal viewers who have so graciously welcomed us into your homes and your lives for 5 extraordinary seasons. Thank you to an amazing crew and cast who have become family."

All episodes of the series are now streaming on Paramount+.

