7 movies to watch before Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ releases 

Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine will hit theatres on October 3, 2025. Directed by Benny Safdie, the film captures the milestones achieved by Mark Kerr, former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter, and the many personal hardships he had to endure on his journey. As Dwayne Johnson has real-life experience in the ring, fans are looking forward to seeing his realistic portrayal of the champion.

The Smashing Machine also stars the award-winning Emily Blunt who will step in to the shoes of Dawn Staples, Kerr's then-wife. Biographical sports drama always tend to carry a heavy dose of emotional drama, and from the looks of the trailer, it seems like The Smashing Machine will have several poignant moments that will resonate with the audience.

While movie lovers wait for the release of The Smashing Machine, they can indulge in the well-made movies on this list that boast impactful and inspirational sports-themed narratives.

Ali, Warrior and five other movies like The Smashing Machine that explore passion and resilience

1) Raging Bull (1980)

Raging Bull, like The Smashing Machine, boasts an action-packed narrative (Image via Raging Bull Facebook)

Like The Smashing Machine, Raging Bull also explores the life of a champion, both inside and outside the ring. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the movie is based on Jake LaMotta's memoir titled Raging Bull: My Story. Robert De Niro plays LaMotta in the movie, and the plot follows his rise and fall in the field of professional boxing as well as his personal issues and struggles.

There is no doubt that Raging Bull is a cut above stereotypical boxing movies. The black and white aesthetic, the way Scorsese uses different angles and frame rates to make the viewer feel close to the action in the ring, De Niro's realistic depiction of LaMotta's self-destructive behaviour, all of it comes together to create a cinematic experience that makes an impact on the audience.

Where to watch: Raging Bull can be streamed on Hulu, Apple TV+, Prime Video and Tubi.

2) Ali (2001)

Ali received positive feedback from critics (Image via Sony Pictures)

Dwayne Johnson has big shoes to fill in The Smashing Machine, but viewers are hoping that he will be able to justify the role. Similarly, the lead actor in this movie faced tremendous pressure when he signed on to play the legendary Muhammad Ali on screen. Directed by Michael Mann, Ali stars Will Smith in the titular role and focuses on ten crucial years of the boxer's life from 1964 to 1974.

Will Smith has always been very thorough as an actor. He tends to bring depth to every character he plays on screen, and his impactful portrayal of Ali is certainly worth watching. For a sports movie, Ali does feel a bit slow at times, but still manages to capture the viewer's attention with its cinematic shots and well-written dialogue.

Where to watch: Ali is available on Apple TV+, Roku and Tubi.

3) Cinderella Man (2005)

This movie grossed $108 million worldwide (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Cinderella Man, like The Smashing Machine, is also based on real events. Directed by Ron Howard, this biographical drama stars Russell Crowe, Paul Giamatti and Renée Zellweger. Crowe plays James J. Braddock, a talented boxer who held the title of world heavyweight champion from 1935 to 1937.

In Cinderella Man, Braddock takes a break from the ring due to an injury. But when the Great Depression hits, he realizes that the only way to support his family is to get back in the ring and aim for the top.

The way Crowe depicts Braddock's inner strength and courageous demeanor strikes a chord with the viewer, which is why they become invested in his wins and losses. Cinephiles are hoping that Dwayne Johnson is able to recreate the same magic in the upcoming The Smashing Machine.

Where to watch: Cinderella Man can be viewed on Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) Gridiron Gang (2006)

Like The Smashing Machine, this movie also stars Dwayne Johnson in the lead (Image via Sony Pictures)

Viewers will be interested to know that The Smashing Machine is not Dwayne Johnson's first biographical sports drama. He had earlier appeared in Phil Joanou's Gridiron Gang, which is based on the true story of the Kilpatrick Mustangs during the 1990 season.

Johnson plays Coach Sean Porter. He is passionate about his work at Kilpatrick Detention Center, but is troubled by the fact that the kids who are released from the center tend to gravitate towards illegal activities. He then decides to create a football team, believing that it can help the teens be better and aim higher.

Sean Porter had a vision for the kids, and Johnson ensured that his portrayal contained the necessary depth and compassion. Watching the actor dominate the screen also hints at the possibility that he will bring the same energy to The Smashing Machine, which will certainly help boost engagement.

Where to watch: Gridiron Gang is available for streaming on HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Tubi.

5) The Fighter (2010)

Bale's physical transformation certainly made him stand out (Image via Paramount Pictures)

There is a lot of expectation attached to The Smashing Machine because it follows on the heels of many noteworthy biographical sports dramas that have redefined the genre. The Fighter by David O. Russell is a fitting example of the same.

The movie stars Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale in the lead. Wahlberg plays professional boxer Micky Ward while Bale portrays Dicky Eklund, Micky's half-brother and former boxer. Based on a documentary on the Eklund-Ward family, The Fighter explores Micky's boxing career and his complicated relationship with his brother.

The powerful performances by the cast ensure that the viewers feel attached to the characters on screen and really become invested in their growth arcs. If The Smashing Machine manages to achieve the same results, it will surely hit big at the box office.

Where to watch: The Fighter can be streamed on Paramount+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

6) Warrior (2011)

The plot of Warrior, like The Smashing Machine, is centered around MMA (Image via Lionsgate)

Mixed martial arts, or MMA as it is more commonly known around the world, is a crucial theme in The Smashing Machine because Mark Kerr won the title of UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion twice. MMA is also important to Warrior's narrative as it is centered around two brothers who have to face each other in the ring at a life-changing mixed martial arts tournament.

The movie by Gavin O'Connor stars Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton in the lead. Warrior isn't just about the fighting, it's about passion, emotions and family values, and that is why it is such a treat to watch. It also helps that the movie features guest appearances by many well-known MMA and combat sports personalities, including Nate Marquardt, Anthony Johnson, Amir Perets, and more.

Even though The Smashing Machine won't feature MMA personalities as themselves, talented actors will portray important figures from the sport to enrich the storytelling.

Where to watch: Warrior is available on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Roku.

7) Bleed For This (2016)

Bleed For This is entertaining and thought-provoking (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Sportspersons have to go through many hardships in order to achieve their goals, and so it is only natural for sports dramas like The Smashing Machine to showcase personal struggles. The same theme is also present in Bleed For This by Ben Younger.

In the lead is Miles Teller, who portrays Vinny Pazienza. A former professional boxer, Pazienza won both lightweight and light middleweight world titles during his career. The movie focuses on Vinny's unfortunate car accident that leaves him almost paralysed. Even though his doctors advise against it, he is determined to fight one last time.

Teller's accurate portrayal of the cocky and confident Pazienza will win over the audience. The movie also thrives on exciting action sequences that help raise audience anticipation. Fans are hoping that the fights in The Smashing Machine are captured with the same intensity so that they feel like they have ringside seats to the action.

Where to watch: Bleed For This can be streamed on Hulu, MUBI, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Before catching The Smashing Machine in theatres, fans of the genre should check out these sports-themed movies that feature memorable characters and well-choreographed fight scenes.

