The Woman in Cabin 10 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

The 2025 Netflix psychological thriller, The Woman in Cabin 10, is an adaptation of Ruth Ware's novel, directed and co-written by Simon Stone. The film stars Keira Knightley as journalist Laura “Lo” Blacklock, who is on assignment aboard a luxurious superyacht owned by Richard Bullmer (Guy Pearce).

The supporting cast features notable names including Hannah Waddingham, Kaya Scodelario, and David Ajala. The plot follows Lo as she attempts to recover from a traumatic event while covering the vessel’s maiden voyage. One night, Lo witnesses a woman being thrown overboard from cabin number 10, and soon her life takes a twisted turn as she tries to discover the mystery behind what she saw.

Known for his work in films such as It, Alien: Romulus, Twisters, Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch composed the musical score for The Woman in Cabin 10. The film also features four songs by various artists, such as Animal by Pearl Jam, Darlin' Don't by Stephen Fretwell, etc.

Complete list of songs featured in The Woman in Cabin 10

Listed below are all the songs featured in the film:

Animal by Pearl Jam

The Gravedigger's Song by Mark Lanegan Band

Darlin' Dont by Stephen Fretwell

We Were Just Here by Just Mustard

Benjamin Wallfisch composed the musical score for the film. Additionally, the film's trailer background music features Strangers in the Night by Frank Sinatra.

What is The Woman in Cabin 10 based on and what are the difference in the movie and novel?

The Woman in Cabin 10 is based on the 2016 psychological thriller novel by Ruth Ware, which follows journalist Laura "Lo" Blacklock on assignment aboard a luxurious cruise ship. The central mystery begins when Lo, already dealing with recent trauma, believes she witnesses a woman being thrown overboard from a neighboring cabin.

The novel heavily uses the narrator trope, using Lo’s known struggles with anxiety and medication to cast doubt on her claims, making the reader constantly question her sanity and perception. Simon Stone’s 2025 film adaptation maintains the thrilling high-seas premise but makes notable changes within the plot which contrasts to that in the novel.

For example, Stone removed or minimized Lo’s mental health and alcohol issues from the source material, emphasizing a sharp critique of class and power. The film highlights how the yacht's wealthy and privileged elite attempt to dismiss Lo's evidence merely because she is an outsider, giving Ware's original, effective criminal framework a more progressive approach modern and political edge.

The Woman in Cabin 10 is streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

