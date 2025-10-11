Where was The Woman in Cabin 10 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The Woman in Cabin 10 puts audiences on the edge of their seats and takes them on a visually breathtaking ride through icy waters and stunning views, all while keeping them guessing. The 2025 Netflix psychological thriller, directed by Simon Stone and based on Ruth Ware's top-selling novel, stars Keira Knightley as journalist Laura Blacklock, who sets sail aboard a luxury cruise ship for what should be a dream assignment. But when she thinks she's seen a murder, her existence becomes peril and delusions on the enigmatic ship.Released on October 10, 2025, The Woman in Cabin 10 features an ensemble cast that includes Guy Pearce, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Art Malik, and Hannah Waddingham. The film was shot on actual locations in England, Norway, and Scotland, with interiors recreated at Shepperton Studios.Filming details of The Woman in Cabin 10 exploredThe Woman in Cabin 10 was shot on location in various dramatic real-world locations that add to its atmospheric, cut-off backdrop. The cast and crew spent a while traveling around England, Norway, and Scotland filming the sweeping landscapes and foreboding atmosphere that characterize the movie.As per a report by Conde Nast Traveller on October 10, 2025, the adventure starts in Portland Harbour, in Weymouth on England's Dorset Coast, one of the world's biggest man-made harbours. This port serves both as the fictional departure point for the film, from where Laura Blacklock sets sail on the luxury superyacht Aurora Borealis. The central location of The Woman in Cabin 10 is, naturally, the superyacht Aurora Borealis, which is the primary setting of the film. Rather than constructing a yacht set from the ground up, director Simon Stone and production designer Alice Normington decided to shoot on a genuine superyacht, a one that must go unnamed for privacy purposes. The yacht itself, which had been docked in Norway before filming began, was used for both interior and exterior scenes, giving the film an authentic maritime atmosphere that’s hard to recreate on a soundstage.The report further mentioned some of the most strikingly visualized sequences were filmed in Hjørundfjorden, Norway, a breathtaking fjord nestled between steep, snow-capped mountains. These featured the yacht sailing through the Norwegian countryside, infusing the narrative with both majesty and remoteness. But the film's dramatic denouement, in which Laura learns the horrifying truth behind what she has seen, was not filmed in Norway, but Glen Affric, Scotland. The Woman in Cabin 10 (Image Via Netflix)For more interior, dialogue-driven segments of the movie, Shepperton Studios in England was employed to shoot the interiors of the yacht and Laura's office. The interiors of the Aurora Borealis were arranged on a soundstage by the production crew, emulating the luxurious but cramped environment of the actual yacht. Other scenes, including Laura's news office and her fight with Richard Bullmer (Guy Pearce), were also shot on the backlot of the studio and in its office sets.The Woman in Cabin 10 started shooting in September 2024 on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, England. Shooting also took place on board the superyacht Savannah, which served as the stand-in for the Aurora Borealis. In 2024, Netflix pre-bought rights to the adaptation after CBS had initially developed it, one of the streaming service's largest literary adaptations of the year.Read More: The Woman in Cabin 10 ending explained: the shocking body double twist, who lives, and who diesWhat is The Woman in Cabin 10 about and who stars in it?The Woman in Cabin 10 (Image Via Netflix)The Woman in Cabin 10 is a psychological thriller about paranoia, privilege, and truth in a world of lies. The novel tells the story of Laura Blacklock, a travel magazine journalist, who is dispatched to report on the maiden voyage of a new luxury cruise ship. Her job is a dream come true, a private journey along Norway's breathtaking fjords on a luxury boat belonging to billionaire Richard Bullmer (Guy Pearce) and his terminally ill wife Anne (Lisa Loven Kongsli).But Laura's experience soon becomes a nightmare. One evening, she hears a scream and witnesses something that looks like a woman being tossed overboard. When she complains, everybody on board tells her that no one is missing. As Laura starts to investigate further, she gets caught up in a network of secrets, lies, and threats, not knowing if what she had seen was real or an illusion.Directed by Simon Stone and written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, the movie combines the refinement of a travel fantasy with the suspense of a locked-room mystery. Keira Knightley heads the cast with an intense, emotional turn, supported by Guy Pearce as the cryptic ship owner and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a cryptic fellow passenger. The supporting cast includes Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, and Hannah Waddingham.Read More: The Woman in Cabin 10: Full list of cast and characters exploredThe movie was released globally on Netflix on October 10, 2025, following months of anticipation.