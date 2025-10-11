The Woman in Cabin 10: Full list of cast and characters explored

Based on the 2016 novel of the same title by Ruth Ware, The Woman in Cabin 10 is a psychological thriller film released on Netflix on October 10, 2025. The film, directed by Simon Stone, features Keira Knightley as the protagonist Laura "Lo" Blacklock, an investigative journalist aboard a luxury yacht filled with wealthy people.

On the maiden voyage, Laura is convinced that she witnessed a woman being thrown overboard from the cabin next to hers. However, the ship's staff, led by owner Richard Bullmer (Guy Pearce), insists that all passengers are accounted for and that the cabin was empty, which makes Lo question her sanity and leads her into a dangerous conspiracy to uncover the truth.

The main antagonist in The Woman in Cabin 10 is Richard Bullmer, the owner of the luxury cruise ship, played by Guy Pearce. The cast also includes David Ajala, Hannah Waddingham, Kaya Scodelario, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, among other cast members.

Keira Knightley featured as the investigative journalist in Netflix's The Woman in Cabin 10

Keira Knightley at The Woman In Cabin 10 Film Premiere (Image via Getty)

Keira Knightley plays Laura "Lo" Blacklock, an investigative journalist for The Guardian, in the film. She was invited aboard the luxury superyacht, the Aurora Borealis, to cover the launch of a new cancer research foundation. The foundation was being set up by billionaire owner Richard Bullmer and his wife, Anne Lyngstad, a Norwegian heiress with a terminal illness, and Richard invited Lo to cover the voyage.

The English actress gained popularity for playing Elizabeth Swan in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series (2003 - 2007, 2017). She is also known for her performances, such as Elizabeth Bennet in Pride & Prejudice (Oscar nomination) and Cecilia Tallis in Atonement. She also earned a second Oscar nomination for playing Joan Clarke in The Imitation Game.

Guy Pearce plays the antagonist in Netflix's The Woman in Cabin 10

Guy Pearce at the 97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Guy Pearce plays Richard Bullmer, a wealthy British Lord and husband of the charity's founder, Anne. He owns the cruise liner, which he is hosting for a fundraising gala. Richard orchestrates a conspiracy to maintain control over his dying wife's significant assets, becoming the central antagonist when Lo witnesses a crime he attempted to cover up.

Guy Pearce's breakthrough came with the Australian TV soap opera Neighbours and the film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994). The Australian actor's international roles include Detective Lieutenant Ed Exley in L.A. Confidential (1997) and the amnesiac Leonard Shelby in Christopher Nolan's Memento (2000). He also featured in The King's Speech, Prometheus, and Iron Man 3.

Additional cast of The Woman in Cabin 10

Below is a list of all the additional cast and characters in the film:

David Ajala as Ben Morgan

Gitte Witt as Carrie

Art Malik as Dr. Robert Mehta

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Rowan

Hannah Waddingham as Heidi Heatherley

Kaya Scodelario as Grace Phillips

David Morrissey as Thomas Heatherley

Daniel Ings as Adam Sutherland

Christopher Rygh as Lars Jensen

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Karla

John Macmillan as Captain Addis

Paul Kaye as Danny Tyler

Amanda Collin as Sigrid Nilssen

Lisa Loven Kongsli as Anne Bullmer

Charles Craddock as First Officer Hewitt

Ayò Owóyemi-Peters as Izzy (Stewardess)

Síofra Ní Éilí as Orla (Stewardess)

Holly Godliman as Eva (Spa Therapist)

Kasper Hilton-Hille as Will (Laundry Worker)

Chengxi Fu as Malcolm (Deckhand)

Antonia Ganeva as Elena

Ingar Helge Gimle as Lyngstad Family Lawyer

Jaouhar Ben Ayed as Kev

Alyth Ross as Sasha

The Woman in Cabin 10 is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

