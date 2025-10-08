When will The Woman in Cabin 10 premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Directed by Simon Stone, The Woman in Cabin 10 is scheduled to be released on Netflix on October 10, 2025. Based on Ruth Ware's novel of the same name, the psychological thriller film stars Keira Knightley as the lead character, Laura "Lo" Blacklock, a travel journalist who is assigned to cover the maiden voyage of a luxurious superyacht.

The supporting cast of The Woman in Cabin 10 features Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, and Art Malik, among other cast members. The Woman in Cabin 10 revolves around Lo's frightening discovery on one late night, when she is convinced she witnesses a passenger being thrown overboard from the neighboring Cabin 10.

First look at Netflix's The Woman in Cabin 10

Released on August 26, 2205, The Woman in Cabin 10 trailer opens with journalist Laura Blacklock meeting Richard, the host of the maiden voyage on a lavish yacht. The scenes depict a privileged and glittering world, where Laura is assigned to write an article about a charity foundation, accompanied by a host of wealthy guests aboard. The initial scenes of the trailer feature sparkling wine, sophisticated discussions, and the vast, open ocean.

This facade changes quickly in the dead of night when Laura witnesses a body being thrown overboard. She raises the alarm, identifying the source of the tragedy as the woman in Cabin 10, which is located next door to that of her cabin. A crew member calmly tells her that no guest was ever scheduled in that cabin and that every passenger on the itinerary is accounted for.

When Laura insists that what she saw was undeniably real, she descends into a spiral of isolation and paranoia. As such, she is subjected to doubt, with people dismissing her hysterical claims as something she was merely convinced of. She grows desperate, faces gaslighting, and realizes the immense power of the people around her when one of the characters warns her not to "piss them off."

The Woman in Cabin 10 trailer suspense escalates further as she searches the yacht, faces obstacles, and desperately tries to prove that she is not delusional. The trailer concludes with Laura answering one of the passangers as he questions her why would anyone be targeting her to which she replies, "to kill me, to silence me."

The cast of The Woman in Cabin 10

A still from the trailer (Image via Netflix)

Listed below are all the cast and characters in The Woman in Cabin 10:

Keira Knightley as Laura Blacklock

Hannah Waddingham as Heidi

Guy Pearce as Richard Bullmer

Kaya Scodelario

David Ajala as Ben

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Paul Kaye as Danny Tyler

David Morrissey as Thomas Heatherley

Daniel Ings as Adam

Art Malik as Dr. Robert Mehta

Pippa Bennett-Warner

Amanda Collin

John Macmillan as Captain Addis

Richard Price as Yatch Steward

Lisa Loven Kongsli as Anne Bullmer

Christopher Rygh as Lars Jensen

Alyth Ross as Sasha

Gitte Witt as Carrie

Nathan Hall

Jaouhar Ben Ayed as Kev

Charles Craddock as First Officer Hewitt

Tyler Valerie as Cabin crew

Ayò Owóyemi-Peters

Síofra Ní Éilí as Orla

Chengxi Fu as Malcolm

Robert Eames as Security Guard

The Woman in Cabin 10 premieres on Netflix on October 10, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

