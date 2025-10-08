When will The Woman in Cabin 10 premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Directed by Simon Stone, The Woman in Cabin 10 is scheduled to be released on Netflix on October 10, 2025. Based on Ruth Ware's novel of the same name, the psychological thriller film stars Keira Knightley as the lead character, Laura "Lo" Blacklock, a travel journalist who is assigned to cover the maiden voyage of a luxurious superyacht.
The supporting cast of The Woman in Cabin 10 features Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, and Art Malik, among other cast members. The Woman in Cabin 10 revolves around Lo's frightening discovery on one late night, when she is convinced she witnesses a passenger being thrown overboard from the neighboring Cabin 10.
First look at Netflix's The Woman in Cabin 10
Released on August 26, 2205, The Woman in Cabin 10 trailer opens with journalist Laura Blacklock meeting Richard, the host of the maiden voyage on a lavish yacht. The scenes depict a privileged and glittering world, where Laura is assigned to write an article about a charity foundation, accompanied by a host of wealthy guests aboard. The initial scenes of the trailer feature sparkling wine, sophisticated discussions, and the vast, open ocean.
This facade changes quickly in the dead of night when Laura witnesses a body being thrown overboard. She raises the alarm, identifying the source of the tragedy as the woman in Cabin 10, which is located next door to that of her cabin. A crew member calmly tells her that no guest was ever scheduled in that cabin and that every passenger on the itinerary is accounted for.
When Laura insists that what she saw was undeniably real, she descends into a spiral of isolation and paranoia. As such, she is subjected to doubt, with people dismissing her hysterical claims as something she was merely convinced of. She grows desperate, faces gaslighting, and realizes the immense power of the people around her when one of the characters warns her not to "piss them off."
The Woman in Cabin 10 trailer suspense escalates further as she searches the yacht, faces obstacles, and desperately tries to prove that she is not delusional. The trailer concludes with Laura answering one of the passangers as he questions her why would anyone be targeting her to which she replies, "to kill me, to silence me."
The cast of The Woman in Cabin 10
Listed below are all the cast and characters in The Woman in Cabin 10:
- Keira Knightley as Laura Blacklock
- Hannah Waddingham as Heidi
- Guy Pearce as Richard Bullmer
- Kaya Scodelario
- David Ajala as Ben
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Paul Kaye as Danny Tyler
- David Morrissey as Thomas Heatherley
- Daniel Ings as Adam
- Art Malik as Dr. Robert Mehta
- Pippa Bennett-Warner
- Amanda Collin
- John Macmillan as Captain Addis
- Richard Price as Yatch Steward
- Lisa Loven Kongsli as Anne Bullmer
- Christopher Rygh as Lars Jensen
- Alyth Ross as Sasha
- Gitte Witt as Carrie
- Nathan Hall
- Jaouhar Ben Ayed as Kev
- Charles Craddock as First Officer Hewitt
- Tyler Valerie as Cabin crew
- Ayò Owóyemi-Peters
- Síofra Ní Éilí as Orla
- Chengxi Fu as Malcolm
- Robert Eames as Security Guard
The Woman in Cabin 10 premieres on Netflix on October 10, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.