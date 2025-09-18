Anaconda (2025) movie: Everything to know about the latest trailer starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd

Director Tom Gormican, known for the critically acclaimed meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022), is bringing his unique style to the reboot of the 1997 cult classic, Anaconda. The film, featuring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2025.

Ad

The recently launched trailer gives audiences a glimpse of the dynamic duo at the heart of the film. In contrast to the original plot, the pair don't play members of a documentary crew, but rather a pair of lifelong friends: a wedding videographer (Black) and a background actor (Rudd), who set out to remake their favorite "cinematic classic" on their own.

Their low-budget production in the Amazon rainforest quickly turns into a deadly adventure when they face a real, monstrous anaconda, transforming their chaotic movie set into a struggle for survival. The Anaconda trailer showcases the duo's classic comedy chemistry, which is both a tribute to and a parody of the original.

Ad

Trending

Anaconda (2025) movie: Official trailer, cast, story, filming details and more

Ad

The official trailer for the new Anaconda film, a reimagining of the 1997 cult classic, was released on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Launched by Sony Pictures, the trailer revealed the film's unexpected meta-comedic approach, distinguishing it from the simple horror-thriller of its predecessor.

The original film, directed by Luis Llosa, followed a documentary film crew in the Amazon rainforest as a monstrous anaconda stalked them. This new installment flips the script by centering its plot on two lifelong friends, who decide to remake the "classic" film, only to find themselves facing a real giant snake in the jungle.

Ad

Directed by Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Etten, the upcoming remake is led by Jack Black and Paul Rudd. The film also features Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello. Production of the film was completed in February 2025, with principal photography taking place in Australia.

The film is slated for release in the U.S. on December 25, 2025. Paul Rudd, discussing the reboot of the 1997 action adventure horror described it as a truly thrilling experience. In an interview with the People magazine published on September 16, 2025, the Ant-Man star stated:

Ad

"It's a genuine kick in the ass." He further added, "It was a clever script and the meta angles of it were appealing to me. I was a big fan of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and the tone of this and that seemed to live in the same world."

The original film, released on April 11 1997, featured Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight, and became a box office hit that spawned many sequels, TV adaptations, video games, etc. The franchise developed a cult following with its humor and suspense, which the 2025 revival now seeks to reimagine for modern audiences.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on Anaconda (2025) reboot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More