Jack Black has a talent for making people laugh with his hilarious timing and iconic film roles. Movie fans turn to the actor when they're exhausted or simply want a break from seriousness. With his energy, physical humor, and timing, Jack Black's movies are a roller coaster ride of comedic adventures.

Whether he's having a good time with kids, fighting kung fu masters as a panda, or just being hilariously awkward, Jack Black's movies always offer a comedic break.

Films like The Big Year, Saving Silverman, and Nacho Libre are some of the best examples. Many of his roles are widely celebrated by fans, but his comedy features are classic.

Below are 12 Jack Black movies to watch if you need a comedic break.

1) Saving Silverman (2001)

Saving Silverman (Image via Netflix)

Starring Steve Zahn, Jason Biggs, and Amanda Peet, Saving Silverman is a romantic comedy directed by Dennis Dugan. Jack Black plays J.D., who is best friends with Wayne and Darren.

The film follows Wayne and J.D. as they try to prevent their best friend Darren from marrying a cruel woman named Judith. They plan to kidnap Judith while reuniting Darren with his ex-girlfriend, Sandy. Fans loved Jack’s funny musical moments, especially his singing in a quirky fashion.

Where to Watch: Netflix

2) King Kong (2005)

King Kong (Image via Prime Video)

Jack Black, Naomi Watts, and Adrien Brody star in the leading roles, with Peter Jackson directing. The film follows filmmaker Carl Denham and his team as they encounter a giant ape. They try to imprison him and transport him to New York, but when the enormous ape is released in the city, chaos ensues.

Fans appreciated Black’s comedic energy among the chaos, giving viewers light relief, even during big monster action.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

3) Orange County (2002)

Orange County (Image via Prime Video)

Orange County follows Shaun, whose academic record is mixed up with another student's, leading Stanford University to reject his application. Shaun then decides to use any means necessary because he is determined to be accepted.

Jack Black plays Lance, Shaun's stoner brother, who helps him in his hilarious ride to fix the error. Black brings a lot of energy to the role, creating chaos every time he is on screen.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

4) Nacho Libre (2006)

Nacho Libre (Image via Prime Video)

Nacho Libre stars Jack Black as Ignacio, a cook at a monastery who chooses to pursue his dream of becoming a luchador to earn more money. To fulfill his dream, he teams up with a local thief named Steven.

Fans of the film enjoy its iconic quotes and loved Black's earnest, bold performance. Directed by Jared Hess, the film also stars Hector Jimenez.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

5) Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda (Image via Prime Video)

The animated film follows Po the Panda, a Kung Fu fanatic who is unexpectedly chosen as the Dragon Warrior. Determined to live up to the title, he joins the Furious Five to eliminate the evil forces threatening the Valley of Peace. In the film, Jack Black voices Po, alongside stars like Angelina Jolie and Seth Rogen.

Fans loved Black's performance, which made the character beloved by both kids and adults. He brings energy, growth, goofiness, and humor to Po.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

6) The Big Year (2011)

The Big Year (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada), The Big Year follows three ambitious bird watchers competing to spot the most bird species in North America over the course of a year.

Also starring Owen Wilson and Steve Martin, the film showcases Jack Black's humor, driven by his passion for a quirky hobby and his chemistry with co-stars.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

7) School of Rock (2003)

School of Rock (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Mike White, and Miranda Cosgrove, School of Rock is directed by Richard Linklater. The film follows an amateur rock fan, Dewey Finn, who falsely fills in for his friend as a substitute teacher. Despite his lack of qualifications, he begins teaching the students how to form a band.

Fans loved watching Black play a goofy school teacher with a real heart. They also enjoyed the underdog story and how he led the students.

Where to Watch: Netflix

8) Bernie (2011)

Bernie (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Richard Linklater, Bernie follows a small-town mortician, Bernie, who befriends Marjorie, a wealthy widow. After enjoying their time together, Bernie gets tired of her possessiveness and murders her. What follows is a bizarre legal aftermath.

The film also stars Shirley MacLaine and Matthew McConaughey, alongside Jack Black in the titular role. Fans loved seeing Black bring humor to Bernie, a quirky character in a true-crime story.

Where to Watch: MUBI

9) Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Jack Black returns as Po in Kung Fu Panda 3. The film follows Po as he meets his biological father. Together, they train panda villagers to form a mighty team to fight a supernatural villain.

Fans loved how Po handled leadership while still retaining his charm. Black's voice performance remains both energetic and heartfelt.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

10) Be Kind Rewind (2008)

Be Kind Rewind (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Jack Black, Mos Def, and Danny Glover, Be Kind Rewind follows two video store employees who unknowingly erase all the content from the tapes in the store. To cover their mistake, they try to make their own video for the tapes in an effort to keep the business running.

Fans loved the hilarious storyline and the charm of the homemade videos. Black's wild creativity shines through each tape they remade.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

11) Tropic Thunder (2008)

Tropic Thunder (Image via Prime Video)

Featuring a stellar cast including Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black, and Tom Cruise, Tropic Thunder is directed by Stiller. The film follows Tugg, an actor who is abducted by a local thug while the crew is filming in Southeast Asia. As they get chased by drug dealers, they have to stay together until they locate Tugg.

Fans praised Black for his over-the-top performance and his satire of acting tropes in the movie.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

12) High Fidelity (2000)

High Fidelity (Image via Prime Video)

High Fidelity follows Rob Gordon, a 30-year-old record store owner, who is attempting to figure out why he never seems to find love. He makes an effort to mend his relationship with Laura, whom he recently broke up with.

Jack Black plays Barry, a record store clerk, and fans loved his chaotic charm as a music fanatic in the movie.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

While Jack Black is known for brilliantly portraying funny characters, many of his other works are also worth watching. Films like The Holiday, Envy, Shallow Hall, and The Cable Guy should be on the list.

