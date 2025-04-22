"I was going to be a superhero that I created" — Jack Black talks to Amy Poehler about his planned audition pitch for Saturday Night Live 

On April 22, 2025, comedian and actor Jack Black guest-starred on the podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler, where they talked about his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live. The actor had appeared on SNL four times before, but on April 5, 2025, he returned to the show for the first time in twenty years.

Ad

Jack Black explained in the podcast that he had received a call from his publicist, informing him that he had been asked to appear on Saturday Night Live. He responded emotionally, as he had great memories of the show from before he had been there.

When Amy Poehler asked if he had ever auditioned or wanted to audition for SNL, Black replied that he did want to but never followed through.

Ad

Trending

"I was going to be a superhero that I created," Jack stated.

Ad

Jack Black mentioned that he remembered wanting to portray a character, which was a combination of Hulk. He tried to jump around and do a slow-motion performance art piece, where he would crush things with his foot and do a mimed earth-cracking gesture.

He joked that the whole skit seemed "stupid" to him now, and that he probably wouldn't have gotten in.

"I was not going to get in, and I knew that, but I had practiced it in the mirror in my living room a few times, but I never pulled the trigger," Black added.

Ad

The 55-year-old actor-comedian further mentioned that Lorne Michaels, the producer and creator of Saturday Night Live, works in mysterious ways. He added that Michaels knows what is going to work best for the show, which is why he likes to get people who are on the cusp of exploding or popping in a certain way.

Behind Jack Black's recent SNL appearance

Ad

On April 5, 2025, Jack Black hosted Saturday Night Live after twenty years. During the episode, he participated in many sketches, including a monologue, where he opened the show with a musical number. In one skit, he portrayed a dating show contestant dressed like Indiana Jones, humorously denying any knowledge of the character of Jones.

In another sketch, he appeared as a cartoonist whose girlfriend keeps kissing other men in celebrity photographs at the end of World War II. Lastly, in one sketch, Black sang about experiencing intimacy for the first time.

Ad

Jack hosted Saturday Night Live, riding the viral wave of his recent role in the A Minecraft Movie, his possible return to the Jumanji series, and the success of his song, which has now become the shortest hit single of all time.

According to a report by NME, although the song Steve's Lava Chicken from A Minecraft Movie is just 34 seconds long, the track is number 21 on April 18's chart. It also became Black's highest ever charting single in the UK. Black's character, Steve, sings about roasting a chicken with molten lava. The funny nature of the jingle, combined with his vocals, has made it a hit.

Ad

Ad

In response to this news, Black exclusively told Official Charts:

“I just heard that ‘Steve’s Lava Chicken’ has cracked the UK Top 40. I want to send big love to all the Minecraft fans for getting us up there – it’s insane! Love you!”

Born on August 28, 1969, Jack Black is married to American artist and musician Tanya Haden Black. The couple has two sons together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More