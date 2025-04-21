A Minecraft Movie: The world’s best-selling game might soon be the highest-grossing video game movie

A Minecraft Movie came out on April 4 and managed to break many records in just a few weeks. It is the highest-earning movie of 2025 and the second-highest-earning video game movie of all time. Not only that, but the film has managed to do all that despite poor reviews. The number of feathers on the cap of this movie might go up by one.

A Minecraft Movie is still in theaters and managing to pull in decent numbers. This also means that the box office collection is still increasing. It is very likely that Mojang Studios’ first foray on the silver screen might just beat Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Movie and become the highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

A Minecraft Movie found a diamond

In Minecraft, the general way of finding diamonds is usually mining all the way through the stone, dirt, and gravel. Sometimes, players find it in the most unlikely places, and it seems that something very similar has happened with the movie as well.

After the first teaser, fans had little hope that the film would be good or even earn anything substantial at the box office. The early reviews were scathing and brutal. However, people flocked to the theaters to see the movie, and suddenly, it started performing wonderfully.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has earned over $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing video game movie of all time. However, Mojang Studios’ A Minecraft Movie has crossed the $700 million mark in less than a month at the global box office.

The film still has some time on the big screen, and considering its popularity, it won't be that difficult for Mojang to earn $400 million more in the coming months. It would be interesting to see how the movie fares in the upcoming weeks.

However, looking at the current relevance of the movie, especially with the chicken jockey controversy, the film is highly likely to keep getting more viewers.

Another great thing about the good performance of the movie is that it opens up avenues for a sequel or other projects based on the game. Both Jared Hess and Jack Black have hinted their interest in making a sequel of A Minecraft Movie, and the studios would not mind that, considering that it is not too far away from a billion-dollar box office.

