4 things we want to see in A Minecraft Movie sequel

A Minecraft Movie has become one of the most successful movies of this year and the second highest-earning video game movie of all time. With the roaring pace, it might even take over Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Movie to reach first place. With such a massive success, there might be a sequel in the coming years.
In a recent interview, Jared Hess, the director of A Minecraft Movie, expressed his interest in making a sequel to the movie. Jack Black also mentioned that he had a blast during the filming and would love to do it again. With record-breaking earnings, things are looking good for the next installment.
This leads to the interesting question of what would fans want to see in the next iteration of the film. Here are four things that the makers should include to make the movie even more interesting and fun for the fans.
Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.
Expectations from A Minecraft Movie part two
1) Alex and Steve’s adventure
If you have not watched the movie — spoiler alert — the post-credit scene of the film showed Steve walking towards his old home. Upon knocking, a girl with orange hair opens the door, and while we do not get to see her face, fans recognize that she is Alex, the female lead of Minecraft.
The next part should certainly show Steve and Alex going on an adventure and exploring the blocky world even more. There are a lot of regions and biomes that can be shown in the next movie, and Alex would certainly be a great character to see.
2) More Minecraft lore
While A Minecraft Movie did have some lore taken from the game, mostly from Legends, we want to see plotlines and world settings that grow the lore of the base game. Perhaps the next movie can explore the origin of the world or the different dimensions, such as the nether or the End.
The blocky world is massive and diverse. The makers can extract wonderful stories from it and build lore that would not only make the film more interesting but also make the game more fun to play.
3) Familiar Minecraft bosses
The main villain of the movie was Malgosha, a piglin variant that lived in the nether. While she was interesting, there are a lot of great mob bosses from the base game that would be perfect for the next part of the film.
Take, for example, the ender dragon, the wither, or even the warden. Any of these boss mobs would bring a challenge for Steve and Alex, and it would be interesting to see how they fight them
4) Exploring the End
A Minecraft Movie showed the overworld and the nether. However, it did not even mention anything about the End dimension. The next movie can include this mysterious region, show more about it, and even build the lore along the way.
Seeing how the makers show this bleak dimension on the big screen would be very interesting. Plus, since the first movie showed Elytra being used, Steve certainly has been to the End and knows a few things about it.
