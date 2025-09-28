10 Best Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix in October 2025

Netflix kicks off October 2025 with an exciting lineup of content. The streaming giant brings engaging thrills and familiar favourites this month. From fantasy adventures to spine-chilling crime dramas, Netflix has something for every audience.

October marks the comeback of a renowned series, along with refreshing new releases. The platform continues to dominate the streaming landscape with diverse programming. The platform's subscribers can expect high-quality productions across several genres.

Comedy lovers will get their dose of laughter with returning favourites. Horror enthusiasts will find plenty of scary content suitable for Halloween. International shows prove the platf worldwide reach stays strong. Fantasy fans celebrate the comeback of popular characters.

This month offers both original licensed content and the platform's productions. These ten selections represent the cream of the crop. Every story brings eccentric storytelling and exceptional performances. The OTT platform proves once again why it leads the streaming industry.

10 shows and movies to binge on Netflix in October 2025

1) Monster: The Ed Gein Story

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The platform delivers another instalment of Ryan Murphy's popular anthology series. Charlie Hunnam embodies the role of Ed Gein, the brutal Wisconsin serial killer. The series explores Gein's disturbing crimes from the 1950s. His killings inspired horror villains like Leatherface and Norman Bates. Laurie Metcalf portrays Augusta Gein's dominating mother.

The show examines how mental illness and isolation created a monster. The biographical crime drama is set to release on October 3rd.

2) Steve

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

The platform presents a compelling British drama starring Cillian Murphy as headteacher Steve. The story takes place one day at Stanton Wood reform school in 1996. Steve struggles to keep order while encountering the closure of the institution.

Jay Lycurgo embodies the role of Shy, a sensitive student with a complex past. The narrative explores emotional difficulty within the failing institution. This exciting drama is set to release on October 3rd.

3) Genie, Make a Wish

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The platform expands its Korean drama content list with this whimsical fantasy comedy. An eccentric genie comes back after disappearing for thousands of years. She must grant wishes to a stoic woman who lacks emotional depth.

The narrative blends romantic comedy themes with fantastical elements. Korean productions continue gaining worldwide popularity on the platform. This fantastical series is set to premiere on 3rd of October.

4) Boots

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The platform is set to present this military comedy show inspired by Greg Cope White's memoir. The show takes place in the 1990s US Marine Corps.

Ray McAffey and Cameron Cope navigate their rough military environment together. The narrative addresses being gay in the military when it was not legal. Liam Oh and Miles Heizer deliver engaging performances as the main characters. This thought-provoking drama launches on 9th October.

5) The Woman in Cabin 10

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

This psychological thriller features Keira Knightley as a journalist, Laura Blacklock. The platform adapts Ruth Ware's bestselling 2016 book for the viewers on screen. The narrative unfolds aboard a luxury cruise ship during its maiden voyage.

Laura believes she witnessed a woman being thrown overboard during the night. The ship officials dismissed her claims and concerns, and all passengers were accounted for. Laura embarks on a threatening investigation to uncover the reality. The limited show is set to premiere on 10th of October.

6) Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The Ott Platform brings Tom Clancy's popular video game franchise to animated life. Sam Fisher's iconic status becomes the stuff of myths and rumors.

The veteran spy gets pulled back into action for one extra mission. He assists a new recruit in unfolding a risky global conspiracy. The animated setting allows for spectacular espionage thrills and action sequences. The action-packed show is set to release on 14th October.

7)The Diplomat Season 3

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The ott platform continues this political drama with its highly anticipated third season. In the story, Ambassador Kate Wyler navigates complicated international relations following the President's sudden death.

Vice President Grace Penn embodies the role of Allison Janney. He holds the presidential power in the ongoing story. Kate contemplates a potential vice-presidential appointment while dealing with personal challenges. Bradley Whitford joins the cast as Todd Penn, Grace's spouse. The third season is set to release on 16th October.

8) The Monster of Florence

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The platform delivers this true crime show based on horrific actual events. A mysterious killer targets couples in Florence, Italy, from 1968 to 1985. Sixteen victims were killed in wooded and secluded areas around the town.

The show explores the investigation into these barbaric murders. Italian authorities struggled for years to catch the perpetrator. The series is set to release on 22nd October.

9) Nobody Wants This Season 2

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The platform brings back the romantic comedy starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell. Joanne, a podcaster who talks about dating and sex, continues her forbidden romance with Noah, a progressive rabbi.

Their unconventional romance encounters challenges from family expectations and religious differences. Leighton Meester joins as Abby, Joanne's childhood rival turned Instagram influencer. Miles Fowler shows up as Lenny, a potential romantic interest for Morgan. The show is set to release on 23rd October.

10) The Witcher Season 4

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The fantasy legend returns with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia.The show follows Geralt's dangerous journey across the war-torn Continent. He looks for Princess Ciri while facing ruthless enemies and magical conflict.

Anya Chalotra continues as Yennefer, the main surviving mage after the battle of Aretuza. Freya Allan's Ciri has adopted the name Falka after joining the Rats. The casting transform from Henry Cavill to Hemsworth makes a crucial transition. The show is set to release on 30th October.

The OTT platform October 2025 delivers exceptional content across all genres. These ten upcoming productions display the platform's commitment to quality content. From fantasy epics to psychological thrillers, Netflix satisfies every viewing preference this month.

